Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville and PCM Volleyball Travel to North Mahaska

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasantville and PCM’s volleyball squads will take a trip to North Mahaska for their next major tournament of the season today. The Trojans are coming into the tournament with a record of 5-4 overall and 2-2 in West Central Conference play. Pleasantville has won three of their last four matches, knocking off Murray, Twin Cedars and Panorama. The Trojans’ only loss was to Ankeny Christian. The Trojans’ last match against Panorama ended with a victory in straight sets. The Trojans’ last tournament was last Saturday, going 2-1 in the Twin Cedars tournament.

www.kniakrls.com

#Volleyball#Pcm#Pcm Volleyball Travel#Twin Cedars#Panorama#Bcluw#North Mahaska High School

