Titus Cram’s four rushing touchdowns propelled Bondurant-Farrar to a 28-17 victory over the Pella football team in a game heard live last night on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch never led in the game, falling behind 7-0 on Cram’s first TD early in the second quarter. After Aiden Pollock answered with a 6-yard run following a Bluejay fumble, Cram punched in another score just before the half.