No. 12 Notre Dame vs Purdue: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s state the obvious: Either No. 12 Notre Dame or Purdue will suffer its first loss today. Based on the last two weeks, one could be forgiven for thinking it will be the Irish who will fall short, despite being favored by more than a touchdown. Or perhaps Notre Dame’s...

irish.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

uhnd.com

Notre Dame Gameday: How, When, & What to watch for Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Notre Dame is back in action today for their third game of the season. The Irish have underwhelmed thus far in their first two games but look to clean up some of the mistakes that have made for back-to-back anxiety-producing contests for Notre Dame fans. The Irish host old in-state rival Purdue for the first time since 2014 when the ACC scheduling agreement forced Notre Dame to ditch the one-time yearly foe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MassLive.com

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, kickoff time, TV channel, how to watch

It’s a heavyweight Midwest matchup Saturday afternoon as No. 12 Notre Dame takes on No. 18. The early afternoon matchup is a neutral site game that will be held at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears. The game will also feature the pageantry that comes with College Gameday being in town for the event. Fighting Irish quarterback (and former Badgers QB) Jack Coen will be the center of attention this weekend. Saturday’s game may wind up being a changeup for some viewers. While most Notre Dame games are broadcast on NBC and its affiliated channels, this week’s game will be broadcast on FOX.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Colts work out Isaiah Wilson

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson in March after less than two weeks on the roster. The 2020 first-round choice of the Titans got his first audition since, joining three other players in a workout with the Colts, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Receiver Duke Williams, tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive guard Adam Coon also worked out for the team.
NFL
raleighnews.net

Twice tested, No. 12 Notre Dame gets next challenge vs. Purdue

After a pair of tense contests, No. 12 Notre Dame will try to find its footing against visiting Purdue on Saturday at South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame (2-0) is coming off a 32-29 win at home against Toledo. The Fighting Irish trailed late in the fourth quarter but escaped with the victory after Jack Coan fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer with 1:09 remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Purdue Boilermakers: Betting Lines

Welp. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still 2-0 even though they had a couple of rocky games to start the season. But, there is ANOTHER home game on Saturday, and the Irish will look to handle Purdue a bit better than FSU or Toledo. Winning is hard, and from the looks of things this season so far, covering is even harder. In the first two weeks, the Irish failed to cover the 7.5-point spread against FSU and the 16.5-point spread against Toledo. They won both games by 3 points. However, both overs hit in the games, which has been interesting. That was due in part to one or both teams having monster fourth quarters and putting up a ton of points. Let’s see how the betting numbers line up here for this third game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame Football vs. Purdue: 3 things to watch in Week 3

The Notre Dame football team takes on Purdue in Week 3 inside Notre Dame Stadium, and here are three things to keep an eye on. With two wins in their back pockets, the Notre Dame football team will welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town this Saturday in Game No. 3. The Boilermakers, like the Irish, also come into this game with a perfect record, but they did suffer a big loss this past weekend with running back Zander Horvath breaking his leg.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. Notre Dame faces the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend, and from a recruiting standpoint this matchup isn't even close. Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top...
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Prediction, pick, football game spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 8 Notre Dame makes its South Bend, Indiana, debut Saturday for its 2021 home-opener against one of the top programs in the MAC, the Toledo Rockets. The Fighting Irish will be playing on short rest after surviving a come-from-behind overtime scare against Florida State in a thriller on Sunday night. The Irish blew a 38-20 lead in that game before winning on a field goal in overtime to escape with the win.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame hosts Purdue Saturday

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is 2-0 on the season, but Irish eyes aren’t exactly smiling. Instead, those eyes look more like the “surprise emoji” after close calls in each of the first two games. And those eyes are looking at what areas the team needs the most improvement.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AL.com

No. 12 Notre Dame-Purdue live stream (9/18): How to watch online, TV, time

No. 12 Notre Dame faces Purdue on Saturday, September 18. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and on Peacock TV. The Irish has looked shaky at times in its first two games of the season, two nail-biting wins. Coach Brian Kelly is sure of one thing: He wants a faster start against Purdue on Saturday.
NFL
247Sports

Notre Dame vs. Toledo — Recruiting Visitor Preview

Notre Dame will host plenty of prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes this weekend when the Fighting Irish take on Toledo in the home-opener for the 2021 football season. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports bring you the latest on who is headed to town. SLIDE 1 of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
chatsports.com

Hammer and Rails Podcast - Notre Dame Preview & Predictions

It’s Notre Dame week here at Hammer and Rails! Today Casey and I discuss the upcoming game against the Fighting Irish and what we can expect. While some out there might think that the game against Notre Dame is a fait accompli I’m not so sure. I try to espouse a bit of optimism looking at this game and even Casey has some positive things to say about the team and what they could do against Notre Dame.
FOOTBALL

