No. 12 Notre Dame vs Purdue: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

Welp. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still 2-0 even though they had a couple of rocky games to start the season. But, there is ANOTHER home game on Saturday, and the Irish will look to handle Purdue a bit better than FSU or Toledo. Winning is hard, and from the looks of things this season so far, covering is even harder. In the first two weeks, the Irish failed to cover the 7.5-point spread against FSU and the 16.5-point spread against Toledo. They won both games by 3 points. However, both overs hit in the games, which has been interesting. That was due in part to one or both teams having monster fourth quarters and putting up a ton of points. Let’s see how the betting numbers line up here for this third game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO