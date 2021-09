Set aside the quality of baseball, and there’s only good news to report about the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Though the pandemic spoiled the team’s launch of the new name, uniforms and ballpark, all of it was worth the wait. Atrium Health Ballpark is a beautiful little field that couldn’t be in a better spot downtown. The name and logo are fun, and, based on the number of caps, jerseys and shirts I saw in the stands, very popular. Also, the facility provides radar-gun readings and webstreams. You no longer go out of your way to a Kannapolis game because there’s no other way to see low-A prospects, or because you were going to Charlotte and you may as well cross two affiliates off your list. The Ballers are worth a stop on their own.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO