Eureka Springs, AR

Turpentine Creek adds rescued cougar

By Staff
KTLO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-month-old cougar, recently rescued from a New York City apartment, is adapting to life at a wildlife sanctuary outside of Eureka Springs. The cougar, named Sasha, is quarantined while she gets used to her surroundings at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. Sasha was moved to a new, spacious habitat on Thursday while she receives vaccinations. It is the first time she’s ever been able to roam.The Humane Society of the United States, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, NYPD and the Bronx Zoo all worked together to rescue the animal. The big cat was first taken to the Bronx Zoo where she was cared for by veterinarians and animal care staff.

www.ktlo.com

