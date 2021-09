Hazard Chamber of Commerce Director Betsy Clemons said many in the business community are supportive of employee vaccinations. The eastern Kentucky city is one of two in the Commonwealth requiring all city employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus or get a weekly test. Clemons said Hazard’s top ten rankings nationally in COVID cases is getting attention. She noted the high case count could be tied to the high amount of visitation to the Appalachian community. “A lot of people come into Hazard to do business, plus the fact Appalachian Regional Healthcare is the largest healthcare organization in eastern Kentucky, so a lot of people come here to be tested and, of course, are in our hospitals here and in eastern Kentucky. So, I think a lot that, the high rates, have to be attributed to that,” said Clemons.

HAZARD, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO