Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 712 AM EDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen across much of the advisory area since 5 AM EDT. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Elkhorn City, Rockhouse, Lookout, Marrowbone, Ashcamp, Belcher, Cedarville, Virgie, Jonancy, Dorton and Myra. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. Runoff from this additional rain will result in minor flooding. Ponding of water is anticipated and sections of U.S. Highway 23 will be affected.