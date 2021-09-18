CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pike County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 712 AM EDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen across much of the advisory area since 5 AM EDT. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Elkhorn City, Rockhouse, Lookout, Marrowbone, Ashcamp, Belcher, Cedarville, Virgie, Jonancy, Dorton and Myra. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. Runoff from this additional rain will result in minor flooding. Ponding of water is anticipated and sections of U.S. Highway 23 will be affected.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorton, KY
City
Myra, KY
City
Elkhorn City, KY
County
Pike County, KY
City
Virgie, KY
City
Rockhouse, KY
City
Jackson, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Belcher, KY
City
Marrowbone, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy