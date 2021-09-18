CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when all of your favorite shows are returning to TV this fall

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
Fall is in the air, which means our favorite shows premiere soon.

ABC; Eric Liebowitz/NBC; Bettina Strauss/The CW

  • Fall is in the air, which means pumpkin spice lattes and our favorite shows are back.
  • The historic 18th season of "Grey's Anatomy" begins on September 30.
  • Michelle Young will grace our screens as ABC's next "Bachelorette" lead starting October 19.
September 17: "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40viyI_0c0A0G1b00
"The Morning Show."

AppleTV+

September 17: "Sex Education" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Tyfb_0c0A0G1b00
"Sex Education."

Netflix

September 20: "The Neighborhood" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrf0r_0c0A0G1b00
"The Neighborhood."

Monty Brinton/CBS

September 20: "Bob ♥ Abishola" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpKMu_0c0A0G1b00
"Bob Hearts Abishola."

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

September 20: "NCIS" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYTKK_0c0A0G1b00
"NCIS."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

September 20: "Dancing with the Stars" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ga2zO_0c0A0G1b00
"DWTS."

ABC/Maarten de Boer

September 20: "The Voice" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O951G_0c0A0G1b00
"The Voice."

Trae Patton/NBC

September 20: "9-1-1" (Fox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYzpI_0c0A0G1b00
"9-1-1."

Jack Zeman /FOX.

September 21: "FBI" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJCnG_0c0A0G1b00
"FBI."

Michael Parmelee/CBS

September 21: "New Amsterdam" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTQC1_0c0A0G1b00
Ryan Eggold in "New Amsterdam."

Zach Dilgard/NBC

September 21: "The Resident" (Fox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4vkw_0c0A0G1b00
"The Resident."

Tom Griscom/FOX

September 22: "Survivor" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6fIn_0c0A0G1b00
Malcolm Freberg on season 16 of "Survivor" during the auction episode.

Greg Gayne/CBS via Getty Images

September 22: "The Goldbergs" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikiuZ_0c0A0G1b00
"The Goldbergs."

Nicole Wilder/ABC

September 22: "The Conners" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEMFY_0c0A0G1b00
"The Conners."

ABC

September 22: "Chicago Med" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn420_0c0A0G1b00
"Chicago Med."

George Burns Jr/NBC

September 22: "Chicago Fire" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvd4O_0c0A0G1b00
"Chicago Fire."

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

September 22: "Chicago P.D." (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcfKq_0c0A0G1b00
"Chicago P.D."

Lori Allen/NBC

September 22: "The Masked Singer" (Fox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nuyln_0c0A0G1b00
"The Masked Singer."

Michael Becker/FOX

September 22: "Dear White People" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDFGT_0c0A0G1b00
"Dear White People"

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

September 23: "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0xWm_0c0A0G1b00
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

September 23: "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UNQ3_0c0A0G1b00
Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

September 23: "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sV7g_0c0A0G1b00
"Doom Patrol."

DC Universe/HBO Max

September 24: "The Great British Baking Show" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jZut_0c0A0G1b00
"The Great British Baking Show."

Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

September 26: "Supermarket Sweep" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUgMP_0c0A0G1b00
Leslie Jones on "Supermarket Sweep."

ABC

September 26: "The Rookie" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8aKj_0c0A0G1b00
Nathan Fillion plays the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles police department.

ABC

September 26: "The Simpsons" (Fox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIfxy_0c0A0G1b00
"The Simpsons."

Fox

September 26: "Bob's Burgers" (Fox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UcZ2_0c0A0G1b00
We can't wait to catch up with the Belchers again.

Fox

September 26: "Family Guy" (Fox)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTQ05_0c0A0G1b00
"Family Guy."

20th Television Artwork/Fox

September 26: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" (AMC+), October 3 (AMC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwXhG_0c0A0G1b00
"The Walking Dead: World Beyond"

AMC

September 27: "The Good Doctor" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1OuF_0c0A0G1b00
"The Good Doctor."

ABC

September 28: "Vanderpump Rules" (Bravo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0M6w_0c0A0G1b00
"Vanderpump Rules."

Bravo

September 30: "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX4bI_0c0A0G1b00
Ellen Pompeo in "Grey's Anatomy."

ABC

September 30: "Station 19" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fv618_0c0A0G1b00
"Station 19."

ABC/Ron Batzdorff

September 30: "Big Sky" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POmhz_0c0A0G1b00
"Big Sky."

ABC

October 1: "Blue Bloods" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7CPw_0c0A0G1b00
"Blue Bloods."

David M. Russell/CBS

October 2: "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD8qf_0c0A0G1b00
"Saturday Night Live."

NBC

October 4: "On My Block" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOfLI_0c0A0G1b00
"On My Block" is saying goodbye this season.

Netflix

October 7: "Young Sheldon" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMxLx_0c0A0G1b00
"Young Sheldon."

Robert Voets/CBS

October 7: "Bull" (CBS)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umb8U_0c0A0G1b00
Eliza Dushku as J.P. Nunnelly and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull on "Bull."

Barbara Nitke/CBS via Getty Images

October 8: "Shark Tank" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMeB2_0c0A0G1b00
"Shark Tank" returns.

ABC

October 8: "Nancy Drew" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjPtp_0c0A0G1b00
"Nancy Drew."

The CW

October 10: "NCIS: Los Angeles"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xrmwh_0c0A0G1b00
"NCIS: Los Angeles."

CBS

October 10: "Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC+), October 17 (AMC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyBCk_0c0A0G1b00
"Fear the Walking Dead."

AMC

October 11: "The Baby-Sitters Club" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0HzV_0c0A0G1b00
"The Baby-Sitters Club."

Netflix

October 13: "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0maG_0c0A0G1b00
."DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

The CW

October 13: "Batwoman" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csHjB_0c0A0G1b00
"Batwoman."

The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC

October 14: "Legacies" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2lCq_0c0A0G1b00
"Legacies."

Annette Brown/The CW

October 15: "You" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwPmP_0c0A0G1b00
"You."

John P. Fleenor/Netflix

October 17: "Succession" (HBO)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NS99_0c0A0G1b00
The first two seasons of "Succession" are available to stream on HBO.

Peter Kramer/HBO

October 19: "The Bachelorette" (ABC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyHMQ_0c0A0G1b00
"The Bachelorette."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

October 21: "The Blacklist "(NBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zytTr_0c0A0G1b00
"The Blacklist."

Sony Pictures Television/NBCUniversal Television Distribution

October 24: "Insecure" (HBO)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCaaS_0c0A0G1b00
Issa Rae is a four-time Emmy-nominee, with three nominations for her HBO show "Insecure."

HBO Enterprises/Warner Bros. Television Distribution

October 25: "All American" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YroVy_0c0A0G1b00
"All American."

The CW/YouTube

October 25: "Below Deck" (Bravo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXvMO_0c0A0G1b00
Breakfast with a view.

"Below Deck"/Bravo

October 28: "Walker" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ONQG_0c0A0G1b00
"Walker."

The CW

November 5: "Dickinson" (Apple TV+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CUlB_0c0A0G1b00
Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa in "Dickinson."

Apple

November 16: "The Flash" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aI4b_0c0A0G1b00
"The Flash."

Bettina Strauss/The CW

November 16: "Riverdale" (The CW)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoQpK_0c0A0G1b00
KJ Apa on season five of "Riverdale."

The CW

November 18: "Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount+)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZlPQ_0c0A0G1b00
"Star Trek: Discovery"

CBS All Access

November 19: "The Great" (Hulu)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRoVh_0c0A0G1b00
"The Great."

Andrea Pirrello/Hulu

December 3: "Money Heist" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQin3_0c0A0G1b00
"Money Heist."

Netflix

December 17: "The Witcher" (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBWCB_0c0A0G1b00
"The Witcher."

Netflix

Read the original article on Insider

