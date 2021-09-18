Here's when all of your favorite shows are returning to TV this fall

September 17: "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+) September 17: "Sex Education" (Netflix) September 20: "The Neighborhood" (CBS) September 20: "Bob ♥ Abishola" (CBS) September 20: "NCIS" (CBS) September 20: "Dancing with the Stars" (ABC) September 20: "The Voice" (NBC) September 20: "9-1-1" (Fox) September 21: "FBI" (CBS) September 21: "New Amsterdam" (NBC) September 21: "The Resident" (Fox) September 22: "Survivor" (CBS) September 22: "The Goldbergs" (ABC) September 22: "The Conners" (ABC) September 22: "Chicago Med" (NBC) September 22: "Chicago Fire" (NBC) September 22: "Chicago P.D." (NBC) September 22: "The Masked Singer" (Fox) September 22: "Dear White People" (Netflix) September 23: "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC) September 23: "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (NBC) September 23: "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max) September 24: "The Great British Baking Show" (Netflix) September 26: "Supermarket Sweep" (ABC) September 26: "The Rookie" (ABC) September 26: "The Simpsons" (Fox) September 26: "Bob's Burgers" (Fox) September 26: "Family Guy" (Fox) September 26: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" (AMC+), October 3 (AMC) September 27: "The Good Doctor" (ABC) September 28: "Vanderpump Rules" (Bravo) September 30: "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC) September 30: "Station 19" (ABC) September 30: "Big Sky" (ABC) October 1: "Blue Bloods" (CBS) October 2: "Saturday Night Live" (NBC) October 4: "On My Block" (Netflix) October 7: "Young Sheldon" (CBS) October 7: "Bull" (CBS) October 8: "Shark Tank" (ABC) October 8: "Nancy Drew" (The CW) October 10: "NCIS: Los Angeles" October 10: "Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC+), October 17 (AMC) October 11: "The Baby-Sitters Club" (Netflix) October 13: "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW) October 13: "Batwoman" (The CW) October 14: "Legacies" (The CW) October 15: "You" (Netflix) October 17: "Succession" (HBO) October 19: "The Bachelorette" (ABC) October 21: "The Blacklist "(NBC) October 24: "Insecure" (HBO) October 25: "All American" (The CW) October 25: "Below Deck" (Bravo) October 28: "Walker" (The CW) November 5: "Dickinson" (Apple TV+) November 16: "The Flash" (The CW) November 16: "Riverdale" (The CW) November 18: "Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount+) November 19: "The Great" (Hulu) December 3: "Money Heist" (Netflix) December 17: "The Witcher" (Netflix) Read the original article on Insider
Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
Fall is drawing in, and with those cooler winds and earlier sunsets come some new additions to Netflix. You're probably used to opening up the app whenever you're in the mood to start a new show, but deciding on one can take up valuable bingeing time. Instead of scrolling aimlessly, check out our list of some of the best new shows that have arrived on Netflix over the past couple of weeks. Whether you're in the mood for reality competitions, a thrilling heist, or an introspective drama, there's something for you here.
ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
PITTSBURGH — Wondering when your favorite shows on WTAE Channel 4 will be back?. Here is a list of premiere dates for ABC's returning shows and new series debuting in the 2021 fall season. Mondays at 8 pm: "Dancing With the Stars" (SEASON PREMIERE SEPT. 20) Tuesdays at 10 pm:...
ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
Grey's Anatomy season 18 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet! It has been revealed that Kate Walsh will be donning her scrubs once again and reprising her role in the long-running ABC medical drama. The actress, who played world-class surgeon Dr Addison Forbes Montgomery, will...
Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
Can you feel it in the air, friends? Fall TV is upon us. Although we are blessed to live in a time with an abundance of television options throughout the entire year, the shows arriving this fall really highlight the wide expanse of TV available. Below, find 13 new and returning shows you should keep on your radar in the coming months, which run the gamut from emotional family dramas to baking competitions, to documentaries, and, yes, even that wacky burger-based animated comedy. Ah, fall TV.
While Netflix has been adding a slew of new programs to its service in September, they have also removed several others. Pawn Stars is one of the shows that was recently removed. The only season of the History Channel series that was available left the service on Wednesday. So, Pawn Stars fans, you'll have to look elsewhere if you want to get your fix of the long-running series.
The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
Emmys unexpectedly gave a nod to a now-canceled CBS series this year. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards included expected nominees. The Crown and The Mandalorian tied for a leading 24 nominations each, with WandaVision grabbing 23 and The Handmaid's Tale following with 21. However, there were quite a few surprises. Among those unexpected was the fact that CBS' Man With Plan received an Emmy nomination despite its cancellation last year.
Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
Brian Tee has been a familiar face on NBC for six seasons and counting thanks to his series regular role on Chicago Med, and now the actor has landed another role that will take him to streaming. Tee will star alongside Nicole Kidman in an upcoming Amazon Prime original series that sounds pretty exciting, but what does it mean for Dr. Ethan Choi? Well, Med fans don't need to panic.
Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports.
The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.)
Caan will also co-write...
We’re just over a week away from the season premieres of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D., and with the lives of characters from two of them hanging in the balance, we can’t help but look to every bit of promotional material for clues about what happened. That includes the cast photos NBC has released.
While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
