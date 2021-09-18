CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How A Summer Of 'Yes' Is Ending In A Cloud Of Uncertainty For The Economy

By Pallavi Gogoi
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It started out as the summer of possibility. Earlier this year, lines outside restaurants were long and bars filled up with noshing revelers. People started shopping for clothes to look presentable again after more than a year of pandemic isolation. And why not? Things were looking safer: By the end...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

How Businesses are Adapting to the Covid Economy

The novel virus, Covid-19, has changed how businesses operate. It has forced many organizations to adjust quickly amid government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing orders. Some companies have managed to adapt well to the pandemic economy, while others are yet to come to terms with the new reality. Here’s how smart businesses are adjusting to the Covid economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

Price increases hit US solar as trade uncertainties with China cloud growth goals

Solar prices rose quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in every U.S. market segment, according to the Q2 U.S. Solar Market Insight report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. The trifecta of price increases was a first since Wood Mackenzie began modeling system price data in 2014. In...
INDUSTRY
News Channel 3-12

US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless The post US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Americans#Moody S Analytics#Southwest Airlines#Npr
TechCrunch

Powering the Small Business Economy with Cloud Technology

Small business is a critical engine of job creation, economic growth, innovation and a driver in our efforts to recover from a global pandemic. Fifteen years ago a start-up company from New Zealand called Xero was founded with the purpose of making life better for people in small business and their advisors. Xero achieved this by shifting accounting practices to the cloud and providing an open set of APIs which has enabled more than 1000 application partners to build affordable tech solutions connected to the Xero platform. Steve Vamos, CEO will discuss how Xero is revolutionizing the way small businesses do business by using cloud and its platform to connect real-time data, with bespoke business solutions that help small business owners be more successful. Steve will speak to a number of key initiatives that will change the game for startups and entrepreneurs who want to innovate and collaborate on the Xero platform, and he will explain how Xero’s vision extends beyond just technology to galvanizing a global community of support and purpose to help small businesses everywhere.
SMALL BUSINESS
hunker.com

Here's How Remote Work Uncertainty Is Affecting Housing Decisions

Some employers are reconsidering going back to the office now, but what does this mean for the state of remote working? Recent Zillow research finds that nearly 40% of U.S. workers still don't know if, or how often, they'll be working in person. More than one-third of those workers say that uncertainty is causing them to feel doubtful about whether or not they should move.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Publix
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy