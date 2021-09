Summer is basically over by now, which means we’re heading straight towards Christmas – and Marvel knows exactly what you want under the tree this year. Not only that, but Disney+ is going to give it to you early and everything. All of which is to say that the Hawkeye series is on the way, it looks like an absolute blast, and it’s got an upbeat Christmassy feel going by the new trailer that just dropped. The series brings back Jeremy Renner as arrow-firing Avenger Clint Barton – but this isn’t just his series. It’s a show that also brings in another Hawkeye in the form of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, a firm comic book favourite about to hit the bullseye in her MCU debut. Check out the trailer here.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO