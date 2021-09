Denis Villeneuve Discusses the Chances for Dune: Part Two. Had things gone according to Denis Villeneuve’s plans, fans would have been waiting for not just for one Dune movie but for two. The highly-touted director wanted to shoot Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two back-to-back, pretty much like Peter Jackson did with his Lord of The Rings trilogy. Much to his disappointment, Warner Bros. turned down the pitch. At least for now, the studio is waiting to see how audiences will react when the sci-fi blockbuster is finally released in North America.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO