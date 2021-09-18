CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What to Watch on Saturday: Bianca Devins case on 48 Hours, new Lifetime movie

By ORDER REPRINT
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperfect High (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie tells the story of Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the popular crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys - a bad boy with a heart of gold, and a popular rich kid who is not nice as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Sherri Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye also stars.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

‘Imperfect High’: Sherri Shepherd, Nia Sioux talk new Lifetime movie

The folks at Lifetime are taking on a very topical subject for their latest television drama: substance abuse. Sherri Shepherd and Nia Sioux, who play mother and daughter in the timely movie, spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what viewers can expect in “Imperfect High.”. Catch Shepherd and Sioux on...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Bianca Devins’ Mom Kim Devins Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins’ examines the horrific 2019 homicide of 17-year-old Instagram personality Bianca Devins, along with its equally harrowing aftermath. On July 13, 2019, she attended a concert, only for 21-year-old Brandon Clark to slash her throat following an argument about their connection on their drive back home to Utica. As if this wasn’t brutal enough, he documented the crime online, which others then shared and sent to her family. With that, we couldn’t help but wonder more about Bianca’s mother, so here’s what we found out.
UTICA, NY
The Oregonian

True-crime series ‘48 Hours’ explores chilling viral murder of Bianca Devins: How to watch, stream for free

A long-running TV series that captivates audiences with stories of injustice and crimes will explore the gruesome murder of a New York woman shared on social media. “48 Hours” premieres Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on CBS. You can also watch the show on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) or FuboTV (7-day free trial).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Jericka Duncan
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Imperfect High’ Lifetime Movie Online

A rare Lifetime movie sequel is on tap with the arrival of 2021’s Imperfect High. The danger-laden sequel to 2015’s Perfect High starring Bella Thorne features a new cast led by Sherri Shepherd with Nia Sioux and Ali Skovbye co-starring. The Imperfect High Lifetime movie premiere date and time is...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘My Husband’s Secret Brother’ Lifetime Movie Online

A tragedy leads to a betrayal in the next Lifetime 2021 movie, My Husband’s Secret Brother. The title is a bit of a spoiler but you won’t want to miss how a widow figures out that her husband isn’t who she thinks he is. The My Husband’s Secret Brother movie...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 13

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Sept. 13 brought in two new shows to take over the top spots over the weekend. In first is the action drama Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin with only 24 hours to live... so she spends her final day getting revenge! At No. 2 is the German thriller Prey, about a group of guys on a bachelor party camping trip that goes very, very wrong when they get hunted by strangers. Also new is the No. 9 film Firedrake the Silver Dragon, a kids movie about, you guessed it, dragons. In a return to normalcy, Afterlife of the Party dropped all the way from No. 1 to No. 7 over the weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Cbs#Lakewood High School
North Country Public Radio

New Movies And TV Shows To Watch At Home This Fall

It's time to find something good to watch. Maybe you didn't have exactly the hot vaccinated summer we were all hoping for. While we can't fix the big stuff, our critics do have good news about staying entertained — and challenged, and invigorated, and curious. We're back with a guide...
TV SHOWS
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Friday: True crime from Dateline & 20/20, Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ debuts

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The three-hour special follows gymnast Aly Raisman on her journey of healing, meeting with other survivors of child sexual abuse and the traumas that came with it. Through sharing and validating their stories and insights, this community of survivors are reminded that they are never alone in their journey and that there is hope. Tarana Burke, founder of the meToo movement, will exclusively hold a conversation with Aly. The third hour will be a roundtable discussion with experts and advocates — including Raisman, Anton Gunn and Rachael Denhollander — on how to help prevent child sexual abuse while providing tools on how to move forward.
NFL
Elite Daily

Here Are 13 New Halloween Movies To Watch This Season

Like clockwork, when autumn rolls around, so do a ton of ways to celebrate this time of year. From pumpkin-flavored drinks to cinnamon-scented candles and new iterations of chunky sweaters, consumers are swimming in items meant to represent all things fall— which doubles as both cozy and spooky szn. So of course, it’s no surprise there’s also an uptick in scary movies being released. From streaming offerings to theatrical releases, there are quite a few new Halloween movies on offer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘We Were Manifesting’: Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy With Nick Cannon Was Planned After Miscarriage

People felt like entertainer Nick Cannon was “Wild ’N Out” when he started getting women pregnant at a prolific rate. The father of seven children has welcomed four children from three different mothers in the past year alone. One of the women, Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twin sons, recently spoke about her and Cannon’s choice to become co-parents.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy