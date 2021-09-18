CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Saturday: Bianca Devins case on 48 Hours, new Lifetime movie

Cover picture for the articleImperfect High (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie tells the story of Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the popular crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys - a bad boy with a heart of gold, and a popular rich kid who is not nice as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Sherri Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye also stars.

CBS News

"48 Hours": The online life and death of Bianca Devins

A young woman, who was popular on social media, was murdered in Utica, New York in 2019. Her killer posted the images of her body online -- where they soon went viral -- and sent them to the victim's family. Jericka Duncan for 48 Hours joined CBSN to discuss the disturbing case and why what happened in the aftermath has behavioral scientists and the intelligence community concerned.
ABC Action News

New Lifetime Movie, "Imperfect High"

Where is Bianca Devins’ Mom Kim Devins Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins’ examines the horrific 2019 homicide of 17-year-old Instagram personality Bianca Devins, along with its equally harrowing aftermath. On July 13, 2019, she attended a concert, only for 21-year-old Brandon Clark to slash her throat following an argument about their connection on their drive back home to Utica. As if this wasn’t brutal enough, he documented the crime online, which others then shared and sent to her family. With that, we couldn’t help but wonder more about Bianca’s mother, so here’s what we found out.
Bianca Devins Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Whenever a 17-year-old loses their life, it’s especially tragic due to all the possibilities and experiences they could’ve had. However, when someone of that age group is brutally killed, and then the images of the offense are circulated on social media as a style of celebration, the heartbreak grows to a whole different level. Unfortunately, as chronicled on CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Online Life & Death of Bianca Devins,’ as the title implies, that is what happened to Instagram personality Bianca Devins. So now, let’s delve into all the details of this crime, shall we?
