What to Watch on Saturday: Bianca Devins case on 48 Hours, new Lifetime movie

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Sept. 13 brought in two new shows to take over the top spots over the weekend. In first is the action drama Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin with only 24 hours to live... so she spends her final day getting revenge! At No. 2 is the German thriller Prey, about a group of guys on a bachelor party camping trip that goes very, very wrong when they get hunted by strangers. Also new is the No. 9 film Firedrake the Silver Dragon, a kids movie about, you guessed it, dragons. In a return to normalcy, Afterlife of the Party dropped all the way from No. 1 to No. 7 over the weekend.

