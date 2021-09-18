How to switch from one camera to another on your mobile while recording a video

Today most people use their mobile phone camera to record all kinds of videos almost daily. In most cases, they are usually videos that we want to keep as a souvenir or that end up published on social networks. For this, smartphones are equipped with two cameras, one main on the back and one on the front. If you are one of those who regularly record videos from your mobile, on more than one occasion you have missed the possibility of switch from front to rear camera while making a recording. Well, next we are going to show how we can easily do this on our mobile Android.