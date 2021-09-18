Cedar Rapids Prairie FFA pumpkins grown by students go on sale Monday

Cedar Rapids Prairie students Ben Healy (left) and Carter Tomas put mulch around pumpkin plants at the Prairie High School agriculture program farm plot at the school in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on July 16, 2021. Ag program and FFA students grew pumpkins that now are being harvested for a fall fundraiser. The students grew pumpkins for every second-grader to receive one as well as larger pumpkins, with a maximum of around 30 pounds, pumpkins good for making pies, as well as decorative gourds that will be solid to raise money for the program and FFA club. The sale begins on Monday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)