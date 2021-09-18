What to Watch on Saturday: Bianca Devins case on 48 Hours, new Lifetime movie
Imperfect High (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie tells the story of Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux), the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the popular crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys - a bad boy with a heart of gold, and a popular rich kid who is not nice as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Sherri Shepherd) must fight to save her from. Ali Skovbye also stars.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0