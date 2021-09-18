CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ramón Urías took roundabout route to majors before making most of opportunity with Orioles: ‘It’s been a good year for him’

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago

First, Ramón Urías couldn’t find an avenue back into affiliated baseball from the Mexican League. Then, he couldn’t break through with the St. Louis Cardinals, who didn’t even think he could handle shortstop in Triple-A.

Now that he’s finally gotten his chance with the Orioles, the 27-year-old Urías is nearing the end of an impressive 2021 season in a sweet spot: satisfied with how he’s performed as an everyday player since the end of June but eager to show he’s even better next year when his lingering groin injury is healed.

“I believe that next year when I’m healthy, I can do better things and I’ll keep working and keep focus on what I’m doing, and I hope I can get a better season,” Urías said.

Said manager Brandon Hyde: “It’s been a good year for him from getting an opportunity, and he’s putting up some good numbers.”

Urías came to the Orioles as a waiver claim in the spring of 2020 before the pandemic shut the game down, the latest stop on a path to the big leagues he set off on when he was 6 years old. His father played amateur baseball and began training Urías and his brother, Luis, an infielder with the Milwaukee Brewers, for the game.

Where he grew up in Sonora, Mexico, Urías said baseball was the only sport to play, and as he and his brother grew up and played in national tournaments, they realized they might have a future in it. He signed at age 16 with the Texas Rangers as an amateur free agent but was released after two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Urías joined up with the Diablos Rojos de Mexico and quickly blossomed into one of the league’s top players. He hit .351 with a .907 OPS at age 23, his third season in the league, and felt he was ready to come back stateside and try again at affiliated ball. His team, however, wouldn’t ascent to that.

“I think that I spent a little more time than I should have in Mexico,” Urías said. “My team didn’t want to give my contract away, they wanted me to play there. For me, that was a difficult part that took me an extra two years, maybe, to get out of that league.”

In a league that’s mixed with younger players like him and older ones like Orioles relievers César Valdez and Manny Barreda, a still-developing Urías thrived. He might not have been where he wanted to be, but he was still showing an innate ability to hit. In his final season there in 2017, Urías hit .340 with 19 home runs and a 1.011 OPS.

It convinced him, more than ever, that he could keep chasing his big league dreams.

“There were guys who had played before in the big leagues and they were playing there, and I felt like I could really compete at a higher level,” Urías said. “That’s why I just kept trying to get back. That always was my goal.”

He signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals after that 2017 season and spent the next two years in the high minors, hitting well but never breaking through. When they put him on waivers last spring, the Orioles scooped him up, and he made his major league debut in August 2020.

Urías hit will when he had chances last summer, and showed in the final week of the season that he could handle shortstop in José Iglesias’ absence. Entering 2021, he was in the second base mix for the Orioles and played occasionally in the early part of the season. But when starting shortstop Freddy Galvis was injured June 26, Urías returned from the minors and took off. From that day through Friday, he hit .284 with a .786 OPS, sound production even as he’s been limited by the groin injury.

The chance to play shortstop is one Urías hasn’t taken lightly, even if his injury might keep him at second or third the rest of the way.

“What I’ve done defensively, I feel really proud of because when I was with the Cardinals, they’d always think that I couldn’t play shortstop at this level — not even at Triple-A,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve been doing well of late, playing the middle infield and also a little bit of third. On the hitting side, I feel good because I feel like I can really compete at this level. I have to continue to improve myself.”

For Hyde, Urías’ ability to play shortstop has made him an attractive player going forward.

“For me, he’s increased his value from a versatility standpoint,” Hyde said. “I think there was some question marks on him. We just didn’t see him at short much, didn’t see him in the big leagues very much last year, and what he’s shown this year is that he’s got the ability to play three spots in the infield. He’s going to give you a good at-bat.

“It’s not the new age of hitting where he’s trying to go deep, but he’s going to use the whole field. You see him [Tuesday] night, really impressive piece of hitting on the drive to left-center. When he gets the barrel to the ball, the ball comes off hot, and I like the way he uses the whole field. I like the way he drives the ball the other way.”

Urías’ strong summer will assure him of a chance to play a significant role on the Orioles’ infield in 2022, a position group where little is settled. Jahmai Jones could fight for a role at second base after a disappointing cameo this month, with Jorge Mateo also in the middle-infield mix. Richie Martin, Pat Valaika and Kelvin Gutiérrez could all return as well.

Few in this permanent state of evaluation mode that the rebuilding Orioles have been in have done more with their opportunity than Urías, though.

“I’m happy to be able to show what I’ve got and to be able to compete at this level,” he said. “I’m grateful for having this opportunity. I feel like I have to keep working, keep improving my talents here, and keep working.”

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Blue Jays Set Records In Rout Of Orioles

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 22-7 Sunday, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record. Guerrero's drive tied him with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the major...
MLB
Camden Chat

Orioles-Phillies series preview: More spoiler opportunities as the O’s roll into Philadelphia

The O’s enter the home stretch with nothing to play for but individual achievements and, well … pride? Cedric Mullins is one home run away from being just the 22nd AL player to enter the 30-30 club. Ryan Mountcastle’s ROY chances have been on the rise thanks to a torrid second half. Trey Mancini wants to get over this oblique issue and finish his comeback season strong. And presumptive ace John Means has more to show.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
César Valdez
masnsports.com

Orioles put Urías on injured list and DFA Valdez

The Orioles’ roster moves are official and their 28-man roster has been refreshed again. The club has recalled infielder Jahmai Jones and reliever Konner Wade from Triple-A Norfolk today, placed infielder Ramón Urías on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain and designated reliever César Valdez for assignment.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles star Cedric Mullins carries rare MVP candidacy for a 100-loss team: ‘What Cedric’s done is special’

On Monday morning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde texted Cedric Mullins and told his All-Star center fielder to come to Citizens Bank Park late. Mullins was getting a day out of the lineup, and Hyde didn’t want him taking batting practice, either. He delivered a message he once did to high-impact players when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff. “Please come to the ballpark as ...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles prospect Drew Rom learning how to pitch in big leagues from ‘crafty lefties’ still learning themselves

Whenever he can, Orioles pitching prospect Drew Rom watches replays of fellow finesse left-handers Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells trying to make their way as rookies in the American League East. Their careers have almost been mirror images so far, with unqualified success climbing the minor league ladder but questions about how their style translates to the majors. “I watch those guys more ...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Cedric Mullins secures first 30-30 season in Orioles history, but Tyler Wells’ shoulder injury leads to 8-5 loss to Rangers

It was a fitting image: Cedric Mullins solo on the field at Camden Yards, receiving applause from fans and teammates alike. Just as he now does in team history, the Orioles’ center fielder stood alone. At the suggestion of Baltimore coach Fredi González, Mullins’ teammates waited in the dugout for the top of the third inning of Friday night’s 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers, allowing Mullins to ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Mexican League#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Texas Rangers#Triple A
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles rookie pitchers leaving strong final impressions in bids for 2022 rotation spots

Cedric Mullins achieving the Orioles’ first 30-30 season was understandably the highlight Friday night, but it shouldn’t be lost that left-hander Alexander Wells provided a third straight solid start from a Baltimore rookie. Wells followed Keegan Akin and Zac Lowther with five innings of three-run ball against the Texas Rangers, recovering from a two-out, two-run home run in the first inning ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LEADING OFF: Clemente Day in majors; Urías tries for 18

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. Pittsburgh Pirates players and coaches will wear No. 21 to mark Roberto Clemente Day, celebrated by Major League Baseball on the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Players from Puerto Rico, annual Clemente Award winners and this year’s Clemente Award nominees also have the option to wear the number of the Hall of Famer, who died in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission on Dec. 31, 1972. Additional players may be allowed to wear 21 based on team ability to have them in time.
MLB
theScore

Semien's 40th homer lifts Blue Jays past Twins, back into playoff spot

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy