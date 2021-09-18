I Finally Found A Highlighter That Makes My Skin Look Airbrushed

Highlighter is one of those magical beauty products that I could never quite figure out. It seems to completely transform a look when used on models and celebrities, offering such a dreamy and radiant glow that I’d really like to believe it’s just airbrushed skin. On the likes of Hailey Beiber and Jennifer Lopez, highlighting products create an effortless finish that illuminates their complexion ever so subtly — and seemingly easily. Just a swipe of highlighter and suddenly you’re supposed to transform into a goddess. In my reality, however, I could never figure out how to mimic that dewy, subtle shine without emphasizing all the textured nuances of my own skin. That is, until Uoma Beauty’s buzzy highlighter, Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Zamundan Glow Up Color Palette, fell into my hands.