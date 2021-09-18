CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Union Berlin clash

By Tushar Bahl
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Borussia Dortmund go up against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run to four matches. Borussia Dortmund have enjoyed an impressive start to the season under Marco Rose. Erling Haaland is scoring goals for fun and Jude Bellingham is just getting better and better with every game. While Gregor Kobel looks to be one of the signings of the season. Things are looking up for the Black and Yellows, but they cannot afford to let up just yet.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund: UEFA Champions League preview and team news

The UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway this week and Borussia Dortmund make the trip to Turkey to take on Besiktas JK. The wait is over and the UEFA Champions League is finally back. Europe’s top club competition kicks off this week and Borussia Dortmund begin their group stage campaign away to Turkish champions Besiktas JK. We could be in for a hard fought contest between two teams with immense quality in their squads.
UEFA
bvbbuzz.com

Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund: Key Talking Points

Borussia Dortmund were able to take away all three points from Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena, but not before both teams played out a thriller of a game that ended 4-3 in favor of the Black and Yellows. The first matchday since the international break was an exciting one for...
UEFA
FanSided

Sebastian Kehl: Dan-Axel Zagadou an important player for Borussia Dortmund

Sebastian Kehl has said that Dan-Axel Zagadou remains an important player for Borussia Dortmund as the defender closes in on his return from injury. Dan-Axel Zagadou underwent surgery on his injured knee in March and has been out of action ever since. But he is now closing in on his return to training, and will slowly be integrated into team training in the coming weeks.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Brandt
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Thorgan Hazard
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Nico Schulz
Person
Gregor Kobel
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund finally release controversial cup kit for the 2021/22 season

After weeks of uncertainty and criticism from supporters, Borussia Dortmund finally released their cup kit for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday evening. Borussia Dortmund released their cup kit for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday evening and the players wore it for the first time as they took on Besiktas JK in their UEFA Champions League opener. The release comes after a long delay and plenty of controversy and criticism from supporters.
UEFA
FanSided

Bundesliga Roundup: Borussia Dortmund win thriller, Bayern thrash Leipzig

Matchday four of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season saw Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich earn crucial wins. While Wolfsburg maintained their lead at the top of the table. Fans were treated to another weekend filled with goals and dramatic matches on matchday four of the Bundesliga season. And it all started with Borussia Dortmund’s topspiel against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The Black and Yellows came from behind three times before earning a stunning 4-3 win.
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Julian Brandt ruled out for two weeks with muscle injury

Borussia Dortmund will have to make do without Julian Brandt for the next few games after the midfielder suffered a muscle injury on Wednesday. Julian Brandt had to be substituted at half time during Borussia Dortmund’s win over Besiktas JK on Wednesday after suffering a muscle injury. Marco Rose has now revealed that the midfielder will be out for the next couple of weeks.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Union Berlin#The Black And Yellows#Besiktas
FanSided

Puma CEO apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans after criticism of cup kit

Borussia Dortmund’s cup kit for the 2021/22 season sparked criticism from supporters after it was released earlier this week. Now the CEO of Puma has apologised. Borussia Dortmund finally released their cup kit for the 2021/22 season on Wednesday evening as the players wore it out on the pitch for their UEFA Champions League opener against Besiktas JK in Istanbul. The neon yellow kit was met with plenty of criticism and anger from supporters on social media.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Addo backed for Ghana top job

The former winger has been seen as a good candidate to replace CK Akonnor. Former Fenerbahce man Sam Johnson believes Borussia Dortmund and ex-Black Stars winger Otto Addo will make a good coach for the national team. The West Africans are hunting for a new boss following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Liverpool monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Jude Bellingham in the last period. The latest reports in England suggest that Liverpool are monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund spent 23 million euros to sign the England international from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Borussia Dortmund Ratings Revealed for Ultimate Team

Marco Reus - 85 Raphael Guerreiro - 84 After seeing the full team reveal, there is a clear stand out card that is making fans excited. Erling Haaland's 88 overall card looks to be phenomenal. It has a staggering 89 pace, 91 shooting, and 88 physical. Those three stats combined with Haaland's big frame make the FIFA card one of the most exciting cards in the game at release.
FIFA
kfgo.com

Soccer-Haaland strikes twice in Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Union Berlin

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) – Erling Haaland scored twice, including a spectacular lob, to guide Borussia Dortmund to a 4-2 victory over Union Berlin on Sunday which lifted them to second in the Bundesliga. Norwegian Haaland has now scored seven times in the league this season while taking his total tally...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Bellingham stars as Borussia Dortmund beat Besiktas

Jude Bellingham starred for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The talented teenager netted an excellent opening goal for Dortmund, who went on to defeat the Turkish side 2-1 away from home. Erling Haaland grabbed the second for Dortmund, before Javi Montero got one back for Besiktas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

Three Observations from Dortmund’s 4-2 Victory over Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund hosted Union Berlin in a match that started as an absolute breeze for the black and yellows. Dortmund jumped out to an early lead thanks to a screamer from Raphael Guerreiro, and by the 52nd minute, they were up 3-0 on the Berliners. However, later in the second half, the defense fell apart, and Dortmund were looking likely to fold under the pressure. Luckily, a ridiculous goal from Erling Haaland secured the three points and sent the Westfalenstadion into rapture. The match finished 4-2 in favor of BVB.
UEFA
FanSided

Dan-Axel Zagadou, Soumaila Coulibaly back in training for Borussia Dortmund

Dan-Axel Zagadou and Soumaila Coulibaly are both back in team training in what is undoubtedly a huge boost for Borussia Dortmund. The Borussia Dortmund players trained in front of supporters for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 550 BVB fans watched the open training session. And three players made their returns to training after long injury spells.
SOCCER
FanSided

Marin Pongracic: Deadline day transfer to Borussia Dortmund came as a surprise for me

Marin Pongracic has admitted that his deadline day loan move from VfL Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund came as a surprise for him. Borussia Dortmund signed Marin Pongracic on a season long loan deal from VfL Wolfsburg on transfer deadline day in a bid to bolster their defence. The 24 year old has now admitted that the Black and Yellows’ interest came as a surprise for him, but now he wants to make the most of this opportunity.
SOCCER
FanSided

FanSided

150K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy