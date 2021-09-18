CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers looking to test the young Lions secondary

By Jeff Risdon
When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked what he knew about the young Detroit Lions cornerbacks, Rodgers offered a simple quip.

“A couple long last names.”

With a starting duo of Amani Oruwariye and Ifeatu Melifonwu, Rodgers is right about the names. And he also hasn’t seen much of either player. Oruwairye is in his third NFL season but is the greybeard of the cornerback group. Melifonwu is taking over for injured Jeff Okudah in just his second NFL game. A.J. Parker is the starting slot CB, and he’s an undrafted rookie. The backups are rookie Jerry Jacobs, newcomer Corey Ballentine and Bobby Price, a converted safety in his second season.

“I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers said this week. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”

Rodgers and the Packers had a terrible Week 1 against those Saints, but expect things to be different on Monday night. The greenhorns in the Detroit secondary will have their hands full — and Rodgers knows it.

“Anytime you’ve got young guys, you’re going to test them,” Rodgers said.

The split-safety look Glenn brought with him from New Orleans should help the young corners, as will the more aggressive pass rush scheme up front. But the young Lions will need to make plays against the Packers. Rodgers will challenge them until they make the reigning MVP stop.

