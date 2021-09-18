Duplexes, single-family homes proposed for 2nd phase of Hempfield development

A mix of duplexes and single-family homes could be coming to Hempfield, if a second phase of development is approved for the Grandview Estates neighborhood.

Proposed plans show 53 total units would be built off Zoe Lane, which connects to Fosterville Road. Of those, 26 would be duplexes and the remainder would be single-family homes, said Patrick Karnash, director of planning and zoning. Homes built in the second phase would cost between $300,000 and $400,000.

Plans for Grandview Estates have been years in the making. The resolution for the first phase was approved by the township in 2009, bringing 52 homes to the development. In addition, more than 65 acres between Swede Hill and Willow Crossing roads are reserved for future phases that could bring more homes to the housing plan.

According to Karnash, second phase plans are in front of the planning commission. This month, members pushed the plans to technical review for standard items such as approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and roadway approvals. If plans are approved by the planning commission, they will be sent to supervisors for review.

If approved by the township, the Grandview Estates plans would join those proposed for the former 18-hole Valley Green Golf & Country Club. In April, township supervisors granted conditional approval for 63 lots along Valley Green Road.

The lots are the first phase of development for the plan, the developer of which is Valley Green Westmoreland LLC, a partnership between Colony Holding Co. and Shuster Homes.

The former golf course straddles Hempfield and Unity townships, requiring approval from both bodies. However, the potential development has garnered backlash from those living around the property, who expressed concerns regarding stormwater runoff and impacts to surrounding farmland.