Letter to the editor: Effectiveness of cloth masks questioned

Regarding the recent letters to the editor about people being upset over the lack of mask mandates from the legislators. No one in Kentucky has forced anyone to STOP wearing a mask, get vaccinated, or social distance from others. So all those readers should take matters into their own hands, get vaccinated, and wear a mask. If they believe that is the answer to COVID, then by all means they have that right. I’m more concerned about being killed by a distracted driver looking at their cell phone. How many have been killed because of that; I’m sure a student, teacher, mom, dad, and many others have. How many die from the flu, obesity, cancer from smoking, or second-hand smoke but no one cares to force change about this? Quit looking for reasons to blame a death on: Life and/or death is in God’s hands, not ours. Stay home and be a shut-in, wear a mask, get a vaccine, live a free life, take precautions you feel are necessary but let everyone else make their own choice.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO