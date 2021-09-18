CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Letter to the editor: Effectiveness of cloth masks questioned

By Tribune-Review Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 7:00 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Earlier this year, a medical sales representative called into a local radio program regarding surgical masks. It was her specialty. She talked about particulates, screening properties and interceptor efficiencies. A clear example of poor filtering was that you shouldn’t be able to smell aromas through it. Such particulates are much...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Looking into the future for answers on wearing masks

So much is written, said and pushed of reasons why we should "mask up." Now, I have a few questions/opinions for those of us who feel they have the future truth. It has to be the future since the present "truths" seem to change day to day depending on whomever has the podium. And where does God fit into this problem?
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Readers debate masks, COVID and Accessory Dwelling Units

Regarding the recent letters to the editor about people being upset over the lack of mask mandates from the legislators. No one in Kentucky has forced anyone to STOP wearing a mask, get vaccinated, or social distance from others. So all those readers should take matters into their own hands, get vaccinated, and wear a mask. If they believe that is the answer to COVID, then by all means they have that right. I’m more concerned about being killed by a distracted driver looking at their cell phone. How many have been killed because of that; I’m sure a student, teacher, mom, dad, and many others have. How many die from the flu, obesity, cancer from smoking, or second-hand smoke but no one cares to force change about this? Quit looking for reasons to blame a death on: Life and/or death is in God’s hands, not ours. Stay home and be a shut-in, wear a mask, get a vaccine, live a free life, take precautions you feel are necessary but let everyone else make their own choice.
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Mother Nature; BVSD recall; Democracy; masks

Hey, just wondering, did anybody check in with Mother Nature to let her know that we can only handle 100-year floods here in Boulder? I mean, I know she’s pretty angry about the way we’ve been treating her, so I’m just worried that she may not have noticed that Boulder can’t afford anything bigger than a 100-year flood, especially at the proposed CU South site.
BOULDER, CO
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Advisory council urges indoor mask mandate

The Advisory Council to the Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging represents more than 100,000 seniors, adults with disabilities, and caregivers residing or working in Solano County. Our stated mission is to advocate and enhance the quality of life, health, independence and dignity of older adults. We are mandated by the...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Independent

Letter to the editor: We need more empathy in mask debate

We often use the phrase "a house divided" in reference to whether we are rooting for the Steelers or Browns. However, here in the heart of football country, we have become divided for reasons bigger than the game of football and our schools have found themselves in a tough showdown with parents and community members on the educational gridiron.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Rats a nuisance in Springdale

Rats and more rats are running around Springdale. I understand that everyone needs a home, but rats are a nuisance. It can become a dangerous situation for pet owners because of the hantavirus. Many residents were told that the abandoned house and vehicle near Ridge Avenue were not treated before being demolished, and it’s obvious. Rats also cause vehicle damage by chewing wires.
SPRINGDALE, PA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Health secretary, not school boards, should be making mask rulings

State law provides school boards authority to make reasonable and necessary rules governing students in school. Using this authority, many schools choose to keep masks optional. Gov. Tom Wolf disagreed with the rules made by most school boards and had his health secretary issue an order requiring masks. This order requires school districts to enforce the state’s rule by, presumably, using authority they don’t have but that they would have had if they had adopted such a rule in the first place. No wonder the school boards seem short on answers and long on confusion.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Liberty Nor Safety
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Support small business, support community

Although the economy has shifted toward recovery, the rising number of covid-19 cases has generated a gnawing sense of concern among small businesses, which have been forever altered by the pandemic. Adapting has become the name of the game. Since I founded my business in 2013, it has been adopted...
SMALL BUSINESS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Commissioners should work with residents on ARP funds

The American Rescue Plan is confirmed. It’s designed to bring major improvements through out our nation. With skilled management it ensures the power to resolve glaring disparities currently existing in Westmoreland County, and particularly to its at-risk communities. For that to happen requires a closer relationship between our county commissioners,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Toenails to Thicken?

Your toenails are made of keratin, which help protect the delicate soft tissues, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in your toes. However, toenails can thicken for various reasons, such as wearing tight shoes, nail bed trauma, and fungal infections. 5 causes of thick toenails. 1. Onychomycosis. Onychomycosis is a fungal...
SKIN CARE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

If cost is a barrier, here are free and low-cost alternatives to therapy

Therapy can be great. It also can be expensive. The Affordable Care Act included a mandate for insurers to cover mental health care as an essential service. But consumers may discover a wide gulf between what’s technically covered by their plan and what they can afford. If your plan has a high deductible, you might be stuck paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars out of pocket before coverage kicks in. Or you might not be able to find therapists in your area who accept your insurance. In some parts of the country, there aren’t enough mental health care professionals to treat the number of people who need it. And depending on your cultural background, there might be a stigma around seeking traditional talk therapy.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Stop GOP's plans to invade privacy to back 'big lie'

Every registered voter in Pennsylvania should be outraged by what the pro-Trump lackeys in our state government are now trying to do. They have issued subpoenas to seek the name, address, driver’s license number and partial Social Security number of every person who was registered to vote in the last election. This information is to be sent to an unnamed audit firm commissioned to find voter fraud.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy