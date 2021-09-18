CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Western inaction empowers perpetrators of cultural genocide

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt did not take the Taliban long. On Sept. 16, 2021, the Taliban took a bulldozer to a centuries-old fort whose defenders once wounded the 14th-century warrior Timur, earning him the nickname Timur the Lame or, in its Anglicized form, Tamerlane. While Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad repeatedly assured that the Taliban had changed, the Taliban appears the same group that, in 2001, destroyed the famous 6th-century Bamiyan Buddhas that, until the Taliban dynamited them, were a UNESCO World Heritage site.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs. The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly. They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girl are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

Using apocalyptic images, three presidents and seven foreign ministers warned Thursday that a warmer world is also a more violent one.At a ministerial meeting of the Security Council the officials urged the U.N.’s most powerful body to do more to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations.The leaders and ministers pushing for more U.N. action said warming is making the world less safe, pointing to Africa s conflict-plagued Sahel region and Syria and Iraq as examples..Micheal Martin, Ireland’s president, who chaired the meeting, said climate change...
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Top Pakistan diplomat details Taliban plan

Be realistic. Show patience. Engage. And above all, don't isolate. Those are the pillars of an approach emerging in Pakistan to deal with the fledgling government that is suddenly running the country next door once again — Afghanistan s resurgent, often-volatile Taliban Pakistan's government is proposing that the international community develop a road map that leads to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban — with incentives if they fulfill its requirements — and then sit down face to face and talk it out with the militia's leaders.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outlined the idea Wednesday in an interview with...
WORLD
The Independent

Mideast in shambles, but the world has moved on for now

There was a time not long ago when uprisings and wars in the Arab world topped the agenda at the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York.With most of those conflicts in a stalemate, the world’s focus has shifted to more daunting global challenges such as the still raging coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as new crises in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.But the situation in the Middle East has deteriorated significantly in more countries and in more ways in the last two years. Lebanon Syria Iraq Libya and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilham Aliyev
Person
Timur
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
tucsonpost.com

Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide

Geneva [Switzerland], September 24 (ANI): Europe-based Bangladesh diaspora oraganisation, European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) in collaboration with Switzerland Human Rights Commission Bangladesh will hold an international conference on 'Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' at the Geneva Press Club, Switzerland on 30 September. Earlier on the same day, EBF will hold a...
WORLD
AFP

Sun, sand and stress: Unlikely lives of Afghan exiles in Albania

The resort has palm trees, sandy beaches and clear water. "I am physically here but my mind is in Afghanistan, in front of my mother, in front of my brother," Latifa Frotan, a 25-year-old women's rights activist who fled when the Taliban took over, tells AFP from the northern resort of Shengjin.
WORLD
The Independent

To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. But in grades six to 12, they have allowed only boys back to school along with their male teachers. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.The...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Genocide#Cultural Heritage#Taliban#Unesco World Heritage#Palestinians#Communist#Uyghur#Pre Islamic#Muslims#Pakistani#Afghan#Jewish#The Palestinian Authority#Waqf#Han#Chinese#State#The State Department#Cultural Organization#Azerbaijani
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
Washington Times

‘The genocidal regime cannot be reformed or moderated’

President-elect Maryam Rajavi and honorable guests. From all indications Iran has gone through this seminal transformation, much to the chagrin of the medieval tyranny’s apologists. The Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei engineered the election of one of his most loyal and ruthless cronies, Ebrahim Raisi, to the presidency. Raisi has risen through the ranks of the regime, through barbaric murder and suppression, and became president of the regime this year through a sham election.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

Taliban announce hunt for ancient treasure

The Taliban are searching for a 2,000-year-old treasure called Bactrian gold. The group ruling Afghanistan reportedly said that if the treasure had been taken out of the country, it would consider that action treason against the state. The items comprising the Bactrian gold date back roughly two millenniums, RepublicWorld.com reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Palestine
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Biden's over-the-rainbow foreign policy

Real-time knowledge is critical to effective military operations. This explains why President Joe Biden's much-vaunted "over the horizon" counterterrorism strategy for Afghanistan is defective. Sadly, we've already seen just how defective it is. U.S. Central Command lauded its own over-the-horizon strategy while announcing what it believed to be a successful...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Leaders at UN to face global concern over regional conflicts

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local.There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.All will come into full view Saturday when leaders from those regions address the U.N. General Assembly.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spent part of the week meeting with U.S. officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, is expected to push back against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scathing — albeit predictable — rhetoric that landed...
INDIA
The Independent

16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation”, UN food agency warns

The head of the UN food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said at a high-level meeting on Yemen‘s humanitarian crisis that the United States, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Programme was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe”.WFP is running out of money again and without new funding, reductions will be made in...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Abbas issues ultimatum to Israel in harsh UN address

In an unusually harsh speech, President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw recognition of Israel — a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts — if it failed to do so.He delivered the vague ultimatum in a long address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused Israel of “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing,” explosive terms rarely employed by the 85-year-old leader, who has long been committed to a two-state solution.“If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

John Kerry says we have 'tough choices' between climate change and ... genocide

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, is torn. On the one hand, he said this week that the United States has a duty to speak out against China’s human rights abuses, including its genocide of the Uyghurs. Then again, Kerry added, the U.S. can't allow crimes against humanity to stand in the way of collaborating with China to fight climate change.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Silent killing': Starvation stalks Ethiopia's Tigray

Mothers in Ethiopia's war-scarred Tigray region describe feeding leaves to their children in a desperate bid to keep them alive. As they move from place to place, dodging fighting and searching for aid, they watch for telltale signs of malnutrition: sluggishness, rashes, loss of appetite. Those signs are increasingly frequent these days, and in some cases portend the worst possible outcome, according to internal documents and photographs from one aid agency -- seen this week by AFP -- that detail starvation deaths in two locations, with more suspected elsewhere. "Before the war, my daughter was in good physical and mental health... now look at her," said the mother of a 20-month-old in the northern city of Adigrat, according to one testimony provided by the agency.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. In a virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly, Abbas called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "convene an international peace conference." But along with that request he also issued an ultimatum. "We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Refugees in fear as sentiment turns against them in Turkey

Fatima Alzahra Shon thinks neighbors attacked her and her son in their Istanbul apartment building because she is Syrian. The 32-year-old refugee from Aleppo was confronted on Sept. 1 by a Turkish woman who asked her what she was doing in “our” country. Shon replied, “Who are you to say that to me?” The situation quickly escalated.A man came out of the Turkish woman's apartment half-dressed, threatening to cut Shon and her family “into pieces,” she recalled. Another neighbor, a woman, joined in, shouting and hitting Shon. The group then pushed her down a flight of stairs. Shon said...
AFGHANISTAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy