Kaya Scodelario pregnant with second child

KXLY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaya Scodelario is pregnant. The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Benjamin Walker, 39, are expecting their second child together. She posted a picture of her bump and wrote: “I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now. So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired (sic).”

www.kxly.com

AOL Corp

Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Jeezy After Miscarriage

The Real family is growing! Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on The Real on Monday, September 20. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant,” the California native, 42, said on the show. “It feels surreal because this is the same home that I said so many defiant things. You know, I was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be,’ and I always said I’d never be a mom. There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently that I would have ever imagined seeing myself.
hot969boston.com

‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Jeannie Mai announced that she is pregnant with husband Jeezy’s child; it’s their first child together. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she told Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”. She revealed the announcement on The Real...
crossroadstoday.com

Kirsten Dunst welcomes second child!

Kirsten Dunst welcomed her second child into the world earlier this year. The 39-year-old actor secretly gave birth to a baby boy named James Robert four months ago, and announced the news in an interview with the New York Times. She told the publication: “This is the newest guy, the...
mix929.com

It’s a girl! Rachel Platten gives birth to second child

Rachel Platten has given birth to her second child with husband Kevin Lazan: a baby girl named Sophie Jo. The 40-year-old “Fight Song” singer announced the happy news on her Instagram Wednesday, revealing her daughter was born at home in a water birth on September 9 after “2.5 grueling days of labor.”
The Breakfast Club

Kash Doll Reveals She's Pregnant With Her First Child: See The Lovely Pics

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll. On Thursday, the Detroit rapper revealed to her 5.8 million Instagram followers that she's expecting her first child by sharing the gorgeous photos from her maternity shoot. Kash, who also recently celebrated the premiere of her acting debut in 50 Cent's new show BMF, shared a sweet message to go along with her beautiful, burgeoning belly photos, writing:
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
KXLY

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton welcome second child

Jazz, 34 – who already has daughter Kinsey, two, with Kieran, 38 – took to Instagram to reveal that she gave birth to a son one month ago on August 17. She shared a number of pictures of the new tot and wrote: “One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21 #gettheepidural.”
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
St. Louis American

Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child

Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child and Kulture Kiari is now a big sister! Her parents, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child into the world. On Monday, Sept. 6 they made a social media announcement about the baby’s arrival. Cardi B shared a...
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
Fox News

Willie Garson's cause of death confirmed

Willie Garson's cause of death has been confirmed. The "Sex and the City" star died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary in the New York Times. The actor was 57 years old and is survived by his son, Nathen. "I love you so much...
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
Refinery29

Linda Evangelista Says CoolSculpting Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

In an emotional post shared to Instagram late Wednesday night, legendary '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics after she was "brutally disfigured" by the company's CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment. "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and...
