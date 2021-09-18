Foland takes on assistant superintendent position at CiTi

STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point Area Public School District School Board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Craig Gerlach at the end of the 2021-22 school year, June 30, 2022, at their Sept. 13 School Board Meeting. “We are deeply appreciative of the leadership that Craig has provided during his time at the District,” stated School Board President, Meg Erler. “He has vastly changed the climate and culture of the District securing vital resources to support the educational programs and facilities through facility and operational referenda, brought stakeholders together to create actionable and outcome-based strategic planning, and most notably has focused on implementing solutions to problems focused on preparing each student to be successful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

