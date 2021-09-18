CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Foland takes on assistant superintendent position at CiTi

nny360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO - Kristen Foland recently accepted the role of assistant superintendent for personnel at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation. Foland is no stranger to CiTi, as she spent the last three years working as the director of instructional support services, working with all nine Oswego County School Districts to provide professional development support, connections and best practices to educators.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

School Board Accepts Superintendent Gerlach Retirement at End of School Year; Offers Position to Assistant Superintendent Cory Hirsbrunner

STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point Area Public School District School Board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Craig Gerlach at the end of the 2021-22 school year, June 30, 2022, at their Sept. 13 School Board Meeting. “We are deeply appreciative of the leadership that Craig has provided during his time at the District,” stated School Board President, Meg Erler. “He has vastly changed the climate and culture of the District securing vital resources to support the educational programs and facilities through facility and operational referenda, brought stakeholders together to create actionable and outcome-based strategic planning, and most notably has focused on implementing solutions to problems focused on preparing each student to be successful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Schools Superintendent talks positive news and decreased quarantines

PARKERSBURG — Superintendent goals and praises, public comments about masks and vaccinations and the approval of a design firm were among topics discussed at Tuesday’s Wood County Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Will Hosaflook’s goals for the 2021-2022 school year were approved by the board. This year’s goals have not...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Portland Tribune

Tigard assistant city manager search moves forward

The plan is to hire a second assistant city manager who would be in charge of finance and infrastructure. Tigard's selection of a new assistant city manager is ongoing after the city closed its application process Sept. 7. Plans now are to review those applications and determine next steps in the selection process.
TIGARD, OR
hudsonvalley360.com

Catskill Central names new assistant to the superintendent for special education

CATSKILL — Dr. Dan Wilson has been named as Catskill Central School District’s new Assistant to the Superintendent for Special Education. Dr. Wilson joined the District this summer and now oversees the delivery of special education services to students district-wide. He comes to Catskill from the Rockland BOCES, where he...
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Internship#Pulaski Academy#Central Schools#Lura Sharp Elementary
Independent

Jeff Talbert, superintendent of Canton City Schools, discusses education during Urban League program

CANTON – What is your why?. For Jeff Talbert, he found inspiration in the "dedicated teachers and community members" of his youth to become an educator. Talbert, superintendent of Canton City Schools, spoke Wednesday night at Greater Stark County Urban League's "Beyond the Classroom" program. About 50 people – some of them school officials – attended the community event.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
nolangroupmedia.com

Former Clay woman taking leave of absence as Superintendent

Citing a need to put her own mental health first, Marion County Superintendent Taylora Schlosser, formerly of Clay County, has decided to take a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year. “Two and a half years ago, I lost my only daughter to suicide. Just a few...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Nevada Appeal

Equity statement, superintendent job before Carson City school board

Discussion and possible action to approve an equity statement and possible selection of a third-party consultant to help in the superintendent hiring process are among the items on the Carson City school board’s agenda Tuesday. Since this past spring, concerns about the concept of equity have been raised consistently in...
CARSON CITY, NV
themountvernongrapevine.com

Administrative Assistant in the Development Office Position Available

Kenyon College is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Administrative Assistant in the Development Office. The starting rate of pay for this full-time position with benefits is $16.35 per hour. Benefits include competitive medical, dental and vision packages; generous paid vacation, sick and personal time; tuition remission benefits for dependents attending college within the GLCA consortium; and flexible remote work options.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WXIA 11 Alive

Fulton County Schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Schools superintendent, Dr. Mike Looney, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the district. They confirmed Looney has a mild case and is recovering. They added that he will be back from quarantine soon. No other details were released. On...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
monrovianow.com

School District to Consider Creating New Position - Deputy Superintendent

At its next meeting the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ... ~ Creating and hiring for a new position of deputy superintendent. The deputy superintendent "will assist in meeting the demands of successfully operating the District and instituting appropriate transformation of functions. In partnership with the Superintendent, the Deputy Superintendent is responsible for leadership and management of the internal operations of the District." https://is.gd/5nTxnC.
EDUCATION
Santa Barbara Edhat

CITY OF SANTA BARBARA APPOINTS INTERIM ASSISTANT CITY ADMINISTRATOR

[On Monday], Rebecca Bjork, Interim City Administrator, is appointing René Eyerly as the Interim Assistant City Administrator effective September 25, 2021. Ms. Eyerly has been with the City of Santa Barbara for over four years, most recently as the Acting Co-Director for the Sustainability and Resilience Department, overseeing Santa Barbara Clean Energy, climate action, the Solid Waste Utility, and Clean SB neighborhood improvement programs.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy