Foland takes on assistant superintendent position at CiTi
MEXICO - Kristen Foland recently accepted the role of assistant superintendent for personnel at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation. Foland is no stranger to CiTi, as she spent the last three years working as the director of instructional support services, working with all nine Oswego County School Districts to provide professional development support, connections and best practices to educators.www.nny360.com
