Documenting the pandemic at the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar

We are experiencing what (we hope) is no more than a once-in-a-hundred-year event. It will be a long time before we can fully comprehend all that has happened and is happening during this pandemic. This has been a difficult, dramatic time for so many of us, for so many different reasons. We have lost loved ones, had our families torn apart, have struggled financially and emotionally. Some of us have been stressed by overwork; others by sudden unemployment. We have had to shield from the outside world – or been reluctantly obliged to mix with it.