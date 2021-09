Ridley brought in five of eight targets for 51 yards in the Falcons' 32-6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Ridley did pace the Falcons in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon while also tying Kyle Pitts for the team lead in targets. Nevertheless, Ridley's final line has to be considered a fantasy disappointment in what was the Falcons' first game of the post-Julio Jones era. Time will tell whether Ridley is miscast as a No. 1 receiver, as it's difficult to draw any definitive conclusions from a game that got as out of hand in the second half as Sunday's did. The problem for Ridley and his offensive teammates is that matters could be even thornier Week 2, considering a road matchup against the Buccaneers awaits.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO