Allan Saint-Maximin promises more after inspiring Newcastle draw with Leeds
Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle’s pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James’ Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.www.fourfourtwo.com
