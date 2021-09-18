CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allan Saint-Maximin promises more after inspiring Newcastle draw with Leeds

By PA Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle’s pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James’ Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Allan Saint-Maximin's fine individual goal spares beleaguered Steve Bruce yet more Toon misery after Raphinha fired the visitors ahead after just 13 minutes

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb individual goal to rescue a point for Newcastle and under-pressure manager Steve Bruce in a riveting 1-1 draw against Leeds at St James' Park under the Friday night lights. Leeds winger Raphinha opened the scoring fortuitously, his wicked bending cross bouncing into the corner after...
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League

Newcastle host Leeds in the Premier League on Friday night looking for a first win of the season - a win that would move the Magpies out of the relegation zone. Steve Bruce’s side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United in their last outing but will take hope from the fact they were able to equalise at Old Trafford before the game got beyond them.
'Playing like a clown' - Former Aston Villa star rips into Allan Saint-Maximin's performance at Manchester United

The skillful Frenchman, adored by Magpies fans, assisted Javier Manquillo’s equaliser at Old Trafford before Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s side ran riot in the closing stages. Steve Bruce’s side are still searching for their first victory of the campaign and Agbonlahor believes Newcastle’s head coach would have been “pulling his hair out” over Saint-Maximin's “silly tricks”.
Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha, Saint-Max trade super goals in super draw

Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin traded sensational first-half goals as their sides played to a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park on Friday. Raphinha opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Saint-Maximin hit back with a fantastic solo effort just before halftime. The draw makes point no. 2 of the season for Newcastle, while Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa now have three and remain winless with reports of growing discontent inside the club (more below).
Marcelo Bielsa
Steve Bruce
Luke Ayling
Liam Cooper
Koewn: Newcastle success depends on Saint-Maximin fitness

Former England defender Martin Keown says Allan Saint-Maximin's fitness will be key for Newcastle United this season. The 1-1 draw with Leeds still leaves Newcastle without a win from their opening five Premier League matches and Keown believes they need to keep the Frenchman fit if they are going to have any chance of surviving this season.
Allan Saint-Maximin Given Harsh Rating Downgrade On FIFA 22

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been given a downgrade for FIFA 22, despite his excellent form for Steve Bruce's struggling team. Saint-Maximin has been one of the Premier League's most exciting and entertaining players since moving to Newcastle from Nice in 2019, and one of the best on social media.
Watford’s Kiko Femenia in contention for Newcastle clash

Full-back Kiko Femenia could be fit for Watford’s home match with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. The Spaniard has endured a stop-start campaign due to a thigh injury sustained at the end of last season but featured in the win at Norwich last time out and, although he was forced off with a niggle, he has returned to training and is in contention.
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce insists he has had no discussions about Allan Saint-Maximin leaving... as he claims the club does not want to lose key players and reveals the winger is 'immensely enjoying' his central role

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has played down talk of wing wizard Allan Saint-Maximin leaving the club if the price is right for owner Mike Ashley in the January transfer window. Flying Frenchman Saint-Maximin has scored twice and provided two assists in a scintillating individual start to the season for the Magpies, leading to fears that the club's key creative spark could be sold to the highest bidder at the start of next year.
Newcastle still winless after draw at Watford

Newcastle United's wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as Ismaila Sarr pounced to earn Watford a 1-1 draw in a lively clash at Vicarage Road on Saturday. While Newcastle's performance had much to admire it was a result that will do nothing to ease the...
Alexander-Arnold calls for more ruthless Liverpool after Leeds victory

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to see a more ruthless Liverpool this season. The fullback was speaking after Sunday's 3-0 win over Leeds United. While he was impressed with the win, Alexander-Arnold feels as though Liverpool could have scored even more goals at Elland Road. "It's always difficult to come here. It's...
Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Player Ratings

Leeds United managed to get a point at the noisy St. James Park vs Newcastle in what was a solid back and forth match up. Raphinha and Newcastle’s Allan Saint Maximin scored the goals for their respective clubs in today’s match. Here are the player ratings:. Illan Meslier – 9/10.
Leeds captain Cooper concedes 'frustration' after Newcastle draw

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. The Whites went into the lead at St James' Park through Raphinha, before the match was drawn level shortly before the interval. The second half saw both teams searching for the win but neither could find...
