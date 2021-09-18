CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, TX

MWISD recognizes chamber as Partner in Education

By Special to the Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1971, First National Bank began an annual teacher breakfast in which they provided coffee and donuts to Mineral Wells ISD staff. The breakfast grew in the hands of the Mineral Wells Downtown Merchants’ Association, which was then embraced by the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce. The Teacher Appreciation Breakfast and Business Expo serves as a salute to MWISD faculty and staff, and is an enthusiastic introduction to the new academic year.

