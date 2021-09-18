MWISD recognizes chamber as Partner in Education
In 1971, First National Bank began an annual teacher breakfast in which they provided coffee and donuts to Mineral Wells ISD staff. The breakfast grew in the hands of the Mineral Wells Downtown Merchants’ Association, which was then embraced by the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce. The Teacher Appreciation Breakfast and Business Expo serves as a salute to MWISD faculty and staff, and is an enthusiastic introduction to the new academic year.www.weatherforddemocrat.com
