Mexico resident shares “trip of a lifetime”

MEXICO — Dustin Morgan is allowing a national TV audience to share in his “trip of a lifetime,” from Oswego County to northeast Utah.

Morgan — a 2004 Hannibal High School graduate and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 43 — was recently featured on an episode of “Brotherhood Outdoors,” on the Sportsman Channel.

He traveled attempting to put his archery tag on a velvet mule deer buck as an avid hunter who has worked in the area as an electrician for 17 years. The episode featuring Morgan originally aired Tuesday but is slated for replays at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and again at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Morgan was joined by his father, Don, also a union member and his long-time hunting companion.

The duo was not available for interviews while away on another personal hunting trip over the past week, but Dustin Morgan shared his thoughts on the episode in a questionnaire provided by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance.

“The whole experience was amazing,” Dustin Morgan said. “You don’t really know what a trip of a lifetime means until you are experiencing it.”

He added: “Hunting the West is something I’ve always wanted to do. This was an amazing experience for me, especially being out there with my father, and I want to thank the (Union Sportsmen’s Alliance) for all of it.”

Morgan said that they spotted the deer he harvested in the early morning hours, and they watched for a half hour before the first of multiple stalks.

The process took about six hours overall, Morgan said, and was described as more challenging than the archery hunting that he is accustomed to in the state. The farthest west he had previously trekked for a hunting expedition was Iowa.

Morgan said that the trip was made more special by the presence of his dad, who watched most of the action from the truck along with their tour guide. Their first night in the blind, Dustin Morgan said that they were shocked to see a herd of about 30 bucks cross a hillside.

“The animals we saw were breathtaking,” Morgan said. “There was an abundance of mule deer, elk and a bar. That and the views were what I’ll remember most. The lodge was right in the middle of it all.”

Morgan is also filmed installing a fire alarm at Hannibal High School in the episode as “Brotherhood Outdoors,” traditionally provides a glimpse into the everyday work of union members.

The Mexico resident said that he eventually got used to the presence of the camera while working on the episode, and it wasn’t a distraction during his hunt.

“It was a little nerve wracking beforehand, but in the moment, the camera was kind of an afterthought,” Morgan said. “I can’t say enough about (our guide) Jamieson. I had so much fun with him, and he helped with a lot of tips.”