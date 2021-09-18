CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mexico resident shares “trip of a lifetime”

By JOSH ST. CROIX jstcroix@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5rro_0c09vued00

MEXICO — Dustin Morgan is allowing a national TV audience to share in his “trip of a lifetime,” from Oswego County to northeast Utah.

Morgan — a 2004 Hannibal High School graduate and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 43 — was recently featured on an episode of “Brotherhood Outdoors,” on the Sportsman Channel.

He traveled attempting to put his archery tag on a velvet mule deer buck as an avid hunter who has worked in the area as an electrician for 17 years. The episode featuring Morgan originally aired Tuesday but is slated for replays at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and again at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Morgan was joined by his father, Don, also a union member and his long-time hunting companion.

The duo was not available for interviews while away on another personal hunting trip over the past week, but Dustin Morgan shared his thoughts on the episode in a questionnaire provided by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance.

“The whole experience was amazing,” Dustin Morgan said. “You don’t really know what a trip of a lifetime means until you are experiencing it.”

He added: “Hunting the West is something I’ve always wanted to do. This was an amazing experience for me, especially being out there with my father, and I want to thank the (Union Sportsmen’s Alliance) for all of it.”

Morgan said that they spotted the deer he harvested in the early morning hours, and they watched for a half hour before the first of multiple stalks.

The process took about six hours overall, Morgan said, and was described as more challenging than the archery hunting that he is accustomed to in the state. The farthest west he had previously trekked for a hunting expedition was Iowa.

Morgan said that the trip was made more special by the presence of his dad, who watched most of the action from the truck along with their tour guide. Their first night in the blind, Dustin Morgan said that they were shocked to see a herd of about 30 bucks cross a hillside.

“The animals we saw were breathtaking,” Morgan said. “There was an abundance of mule deer, elk and a bar. That and the views were what I’ll remember most. The lodge was right in the middle of it all.”

Morgan is also filmed installing a fire alarm at Hannibal High School in the episode as “Brotherhood Outdoors,” traditionally provides a glimpse into the everyday work of union members.

The Mexico resident said that he eventually got used to the presence of the camera while working on the episode, and it wasn’t a distraction during his hunt.

“It was a little nerve wracking beforehand, but in the moment, the camera was kind of an afterthought,” Morgan said. “I can’t say enough about (our guide) Jamieson. I had so much fun with him, and he helped with a lot of tips.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tagged butterfly left Kentucky and survived 1,600-mile journey to Mexico sanctuary

A monarch butterfly tagged in Kentucky last year survived a 1,600-mile journey to a sanctuary in Mexico. Though the massive migration of monarchs happens every year, this was “rare and exciting” for the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, officials said in a news release last week. The female monarch was tagged...
ANIMALS
Courier News

An opportunity of a lifetime

To say that there is a lot of luck in hunting would definitely be an understatement, but there is also lots of planning and preparation, that needs a good deal of opportunity to actually come to fruition. Well, my good friend Greg Connell and his hunting partner Russ Wright had...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Utah State
WBAY Green Bay

A long lifetime together

AMBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette County couple is approaching a milestone most people never reach; 75 years of marriage. This past weekend, friends and family gathered to celebrate with Don and Gloria Persinger. “It has been a tremendous life, you can’t ask for anything better,” says Gloria. Looking at...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 crew shares what they are seeing along the Texas-Mexico border

From KPRC 2 investigative reporter Robert Arnold: We saw several people crossing back and forth between Mexico and the United States. Several immigrants told us they were staying in he camp on the Texas side but would come back to Mexico to gather donated supplies to bring back to the Texas. We saw people carrying food, water and personal hygiene products across. We did see DPS vehicles and what appeared to be Guardsmen on the Texas side of the river, making sure those who crossed did not go beyond the confines of the Texas camp.
POLITICS
El Paso News

Conference about aging for New Mexico residents will be virtual this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A conference all about aging for New Mexico residents addressing topics like Alzheimer’s and elder abuse will be held virtually this year. The conference is coordinated by the State of New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department. While the conference has been held for the...
POLITICS
outtherecolorado.com

Two hikers reportedly missing on trek between two Colorado mountain towns

UPDATE: An update was made on the referenced Facebook post around 10 AM on Thursday indicating that the hikers have been found and are reportedly in good health. A mountain town shuttle service is reporting that two hikers have gone missing near Crested Butte. Editor's Note: We're working on confirming...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Deer Hunting#Hunting Trip#Bucks#Hannibal High School#The Sportsman Channel
Bradford Era

Robertson: Squirrels, a rifle and the perfect morning

There are times we love to recall, days so special, when everything comes together like a well written play, perfect and unblemished. In the hunting world, or in any facet of life, these days are rare enough. When they do take place, you store them in special places, memories to be remembered and savored like a fine wine.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Bangor Daily News

Unusual birds are probably in your backyard right now

Probably not much is going to happen in your backyard this week. But it might. Migration is in full swing, and unusual birds can pop up anywhere. It’s happening in my yard right this minute. Birds fly south for the winter and return in the spring, but it’s not as...
ANIMALS
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Parker remembers 9/11; residents share their memories of the attacks

As Adam Kovaly walked through a 9/11 memorial in Parker on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, his three children walked alongside him, peering at printed-out photos from that day. “That’s so sad,” one of his children remarked while looking at a photo of the rubble. Kovaly, a Parker resident...
PARKER, CO
KDVR.com

Afghan evacuees begin arriving in Colorado; dozens attend resource fair

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Outside the Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center, the smiles were tough to miss. Dozens of young Afghan evacuees getting their first taste of cotton candy, at a resource fair welcoming them to the country. In total, 865 Afghan evacuees will be resettling in Colorado, according to...
COLORADO STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Mexico finishes 3-month push to vaccinate border residents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has successfully completed a three-month push to provide coronavirus vaccines to all adult residents of communities along its border with the United States. Mexico said that when it began the effort in June, it hoped the mass vaccinations would aid in...
WORLD
Durango Herald

Durango woman reboots immune system with $60,000 and a trip to Mexico

Carol Clark of Durango realized her immune system was attacking her body in 2000. This year, she ditched it and got a new one. Clark, owner of Union Social House in Durango, is one of at least 3,000 multiple sclerosis patients worldwide who have undergone a stem cell transplantation to try to treat the disease. For Clark, getting the treatment involved $65,000, a trip to Mexico and a “roller coaster” that she wasn’t sure she’d survive.
DURANGO, CO
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Sharing Backpacking Trip Adventures Of Troop 2

Members of Scouts BSA Troop 2 from Los Alamos and Troop 57 from Santa Fe. Courtesy/Sasha Carr. Editor’s note: As a requirement to earn her Communications Merit Badge, local scout Sasha Carr needed to submit a letter to the editor to her local newspaper on a topic of her choice. She decided to write about a trip she went on this summer with scouts from Troop 2 in Los Alamos and Troop 57 in Santa Fe.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
180
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy