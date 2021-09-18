CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanity: Initiative Would Requires ID Checks Before Voting In California

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sacramento, CA) — California voters may one day be required to show their government ID’s before voting in an election. The proposal is called the “California Election Integrity Initiative.” It would require election officials to verify the identity of voters whether they vote in-person or by mail. Counties would also be required to maintain an updated list of registered voters and manage the wait times at polling places. If the initiative qualifies for the ballot, Californians would vote on it next year.

USA2020
7d ago

It should definitely be a requirement to show your ID when voting. if you look who is against it, only democrats because they know that's the only way they can cheat. I'm not saying all democrats, are against voter I'd, but I can assure all Republicans and other parties are for it. If you have to show your ID to buy alcohol or pick up your prescription drugs, fly an airplane, drive a car, voting is an American citizen right. Obviously who is not a citizen is not allowed to vote, Imagine someone steals your valid ballot, fills out whatever they choose and drop it, no one will check. then you go to vote and whalla you cannot vote again. That happened many times.

big Benny
7d ago

Not in California they don’t care who you are when you vote but you must show your medical record to enter the voting booth. Any one with a lick of common sense should support showing an ID before voting. How about requiring proof of ID before they are allowed to hop the boarder.

CAGringo
7d ago

This is a "no brainer". Everyone should support this since even illegal aliens can get a driver's licence.

