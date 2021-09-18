Sanity: Initiative Would Requires ID Checks Before Voting In California
(Sacramento, CA) — California voters may one day be required to show their government ID’s before voting in an election. The proposal is called the “California Election Integrity Initiative.” It would require election officials to verify the identity of voters whether they vote in-person or by mail. Counties would also be required to maintain an updated list of registered voters and manage the wait times at polling places. If the initiative qualifies for the ballot, Californians would vote on it next year.www.kabc.com
Comments / 14