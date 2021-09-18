Member Info for Honiar

100% Tom. This board has some very knowledgeable posters - and what they contribute is invaluable to maintain the morale of holders like myself. The dross generated by some posters, however is a real turn off - and risks destroying the board by driving away the people who matter. I have held some GGP since 2010 and check the board daily - but don’t post as I can’t add value. If we read, learn, make up our own minds, but only post if we have something material to say the board will be enjoyable , valuable, - and save us wasting time reading twaddle!