CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Member Info for Honiar

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

100% Tom. This board has some very knowledgeable posters - and what they contribute is invaluable to maintain the morale of holders like myself. The dross generated by some posters, however is a real turn off - and risks destroying the board by driving away the people who matter. I have held some GGP since 2010 and check the board daily - but don’t post as I can’t add value. If we read, learn, make up our own minds, but only post if we have something material to say the board will be enjoyable , valuable, - and save us wasting time reading twaddle!

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Board Member

Do you want to make a significant difference to the lives of people in the Community?. Our client is currently looking for individuals to join their friendly, ambitious Board. If you are passionate about making a positive difference to the quality of life and future opportunities of their customers, employees, and communities, that means you share their vision, and they would love to hear from you.
JOBS
Loudoun Times.com

Additional info

Virginia Department of Health issues warning of possible measles exposure. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
case.edu

Hertz Fellowship Info Sessions

Join alumnus Lee Swanger, PhD, Hertz Foundation Board of Directors and fellowship winner in 1970, for an information session about the prestigious Hertz Fellowship. There will be two information sessions Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Sears think[box], Richey Mixon Building 6th Floor, Large Conference Room.
COLLEGES
ciis.edu

Human Sexuality Online Info Session

Add to Calendar 09/16/2021 5:00 pm 09/16/2021 6:00 pm America/Los_Angeles Human Sexuality Online Info Session Attend the Human Sexuality Online Info Session on September 16, 2021 to learn more about this innovative PhD at CIIS Online Session with Michelle Marzullo false MM/DD/YYYY. The Human Sexuality program at CIIS is only...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsbn News
kaysvillecity.com

Irrigation info

As a reminder, unauthorized connection of sprinkler systems to a home’s drinking water supply is prohibited in Kaysville. As a water quality concern, crews will be monitoring for locations illegally connected to the drinking water. Connections identified will require a physical termination and are subject to fines and/or eventual termination of service.
KAYSVILLE, UT
yourpickenscounty.com

Member of the Month

Seth Crow State Farm Insurance, located at 26 N. Commerce St. in Liberty, has been named the Pickens Chamber of Commerce Member of the Month for September. Seth Crow’s team of licensed insurance professionals are here to help with your insurance coverage for your specific needs. Not only can they help with car insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance and financial services, but the agency is also able to assist small business owners with their commercial lines of insurance. Call, click, text or stop by the office today for a free car insurance, home insurance or life insurance quote. They can be contacted by calling (864) 843-1234 or on the web at statefarm.com.
LIBERTY, SC
CBS Denver

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins States In Anti-Robocall Technology Requirement

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is making sure phone companies are taking robocalls seriously. He joined attorneys general from every state and DC in requiring phone companies to implement anti-robocall technology. (credit: CBS) That’s what makes some calls show up as spam. (credit: Getty Images) “What we made sure to do was identify and block spam calls, and authenticate legitimate calls,” said Weiser. “Since that set of principles went into effect, we’ve identified 52 billion of these spoof numbers or spam calls, 32 billion have been blocked.”(credit: Getty Images) Phone companies have until next week to fully integrate the technology. So far, only a third of major telephone companies have done so.
COLORADO STATE
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Panoply Holdings to change name to TPXimpact

Panoply Holdings PLC - London-based IT consulting - Decides to change name to TPXimpact Holdings PLC, with all group businesses operating under the single TXPimpact brand. As part of the name change, the company will move to a single profit and loss reporting structure, with a single sales, account management and back-office structure in the UK, while also leveraging its development facility in Bulgaria. Panoply was formed from 4 founding businesses and since 2018 has acquired 13 more.
BUSINESS
Vindy.com

Scammers target seniors with fake info

Editor’s note: This monthly series highlights scams that target Mahoning County, particularly the senior community. Dr. Dave Long of Poland, a Youngstown State University graduate, is a retired public affairs officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Buffalo who later worked as an Elder Scam Prevention Outreach specialist with Lifespan in Rochester, N.Y., before moving back to the Mahoning Valley.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Life Style Extra

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 23/09/2021. Number...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Sanne Group Plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for tk95

Exactly ella, the rns is clear that the hole does in fact target A2. Please feel free to forward my post to ben. Personally I see my post more as concerns and difference of opinion with ben rather than questions. For clarification, i referred to use of kav funds not pow funds. I can see my recent post may come off as negative but I can assure it is nothing else but concerns from a long term holder who still believes in the ksz.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for YokshireTea

Sir Al used to have so much to say now he is the shy Yorkshire bride……lol. His ramping helped out boohoo’s and conifer and himself make a fortune now he is like a lost Humpty Dumpty….. just cannot get back up again!!
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Markeurasia

This is so much bigger than what we thought, it’s absolutely HUGE. You think it’s going to drop below 30p???? How can you sell at 34-5p????? You bought the share with confidence…..stick with the confidence and you will see the rewards and have a much better retirement, my average is 32.5p so not great either but we will all be winners.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy