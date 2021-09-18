UMaine Extension hosts webinar about growing garlic in Maine, Oct. 7
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing garlic, Thursday, Oct. 7., from 6 – 7:30 p.m. “Growing Great Garlic in Maine” topics include variety choice, when to plant, scape removal, disease management and when to harvest and store garlic. Dave Fuller, UMaine Extension agriculture and nontimber forest products professional, will lead the workshop.www.penbaypilot.com
