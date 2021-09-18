CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UMaine Extension hosts webinar about growing garlic in Maine, Oct. 7

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about growing garlic, Thursday, Oct. 7., from 6 – 7:30 p.m. “Growing Great Garlic in Maine” topics include variety choice, when to plant, scape removal, disease management and when to harvest and store garlic. Dave Fuller, UMaine Extension agriculture and nontimber forest products professional, will lead the workshop.

UMaine Cooperative Extension updates hay, straw directory for 2021 harvest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine Cooperative Extension is urging livestock producers to line up their feed sources before it’s too late. They’ve updated their hay and straw directory that allows sellers to list their feed supplies for buyers. Last year’s drought and this summer’s wet July created challenges for...
BANGOR, ME
UMaine Hutchinson Center announces 20% discount on online professional development programs through October 1

Belfast, Maine — Registration is now open for all online professional development programs through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. All upcoming professional development programs will be 20% off Sep. 15 through Oct. 1. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website. The UMaine Hutchinson Center’s professional...
BELFAST, ME
Public invited to help with rockweed science

The public is invited to join Schoodic Institute scientists in the intertidal zone to collect data about rockweed while exploring the beauty of the rocky coast between the tides. Rockweed (Ascophyllum nodosum) is the dominant algae or seaweed along most of Maine's rocky shoreline and provides habitat for animals living...
WILDLIFE
State
Maine State
A Maine logging industry program focuses on growing the workforce

Maine's workforce-challenged logging industry has a dozen new workers after last week's graduation ceremony for the latest group to complete a 12-week hands-on training program. The program was jointly developed by the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine and Northern Maine, Eastern Maine and Washington County community colleges, with support from...
MAINE STATE
United Midcoast Charities awards OUT Maine $11,000 for youth programs

“The OUT Maine team is very grateful for a generous grant of $11,000 from United Midcoast Charities,” said OUT, in a news release. United Midcoast Charities recently awarded $11,000 to OUT Maine for its programs that provide connection, support and adult mentors for LGBTQ+ youth. Programming includes weekly virtual programs, regional overnights in Knox and Waldo, and the next Rainbow Ball weekend scheduled for April 2022.
MAINE STATE
Supporting Aging Communities in Maine | Free webinar Thurs. Sept. 23

A panel of experts will present a free webinar on Thursday September 23 from noon to 1 pm on practical tools and strategies for Maine communities to better support older residents. The topic has special significance for New Gloucester, as the town’s new comprehensive plan includes goals and next steps...
MAINE STATE
UMaine Extension offers new preserving workshop series for fall

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a series of hands-on workshops about preserving Maine foods beginning Sept. 16. The Preserving the Harvest workshop series begins with pressure canning and will cover topics such as canning basics, pressure canning and fermenting. Instructors share recipes and techniques in an interactive format in this fall workshop series. Workshops are offered in partnership with libraries and adult education programs throughout Maine.
ORONO, ME
The Maine Oyster Trail highlights growing industry

A new initiative from the Maine Aquaculture Association is aiming to bolster the farmed-raised oyster industry both locally and nationwide. “Oysters are getting more and more popular,” said Thomas Henninger of Yarmouth-based Madeleine Point Oyster Farms. “People are learning how to eat them.”. The initiative, which the association calls the...
AGRICULTURE
OTELCO grows team in Maine

OTELCO has announced a number of new hires in its Maine offices. Robert Musinski joins OTELCO as an OSP field technician in its Bangor office. Previously, he worked with coaxial cable for a year doing DirectTV installation and repair. Musinski has been in the U.S. military since 2015, first in the Marines and currently in the Maine Army National Guard. Musinski lives in Bangor.
MAINE STATE
Cooperative Extension offers workshop on growing blueberries & honeyberries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re struggling to grow blueberries in the north country, you might want to try honeyberries instead. That’s the word from Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulturist Sue Gwise. She says honeyberries are hardier than blueberries, but otherwise very similar. And, she says, they grow very well...
WATERTOWN, NY
Sept. 25 update: Midcoast adds 82 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Join The Lincoln Home Team!

Help continue a 95-year tradition providing support to Seniors in the Mid Coast. No prior experience necessary, just your willingness to learn and grow. Call Lari-Ann to learn more about how you can be part of The Lincoln Home’s Mission to support the Maine people who have lived and worked in your community.
ECONOMY
Calendar of Events at Camden Public Library: October 2021

CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library has announced its Calendar of Events for October 2021. Canceled Event (from late September) CANCELED: Thursday, September 30, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Huge Book Sale Under the Tent. The used book event will run Thursday, September 30, through Sunday, October 3, and will be set up under a huge tent adjacent to the Blue Door Book Shed on Atlantic Ave. The book shed and event tent can be reached via the parking lot on the left just past the Camden Amphitheatre. Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, and audio books will be on sale for great prices to benefit the library.
Proposed Maine House redistricting could see major Midcoast shakeups

AUGUSTA — Democrats and Republicans in the Maine House of Representatives have released proposed changes to the landscape of the Maine House districts ahead of the November 2022 elections, reflecting the latest data from the U.S. Census. The proposed changes are a unified proposal coming from both Democrats and Republicans.
AUGUSTA, ME
TV5 and CIFF bring back grant to honor filmmakers

CAMDEN, Maine and LOS ANGELES, California — TV5MONDE USA and the Camden International Film Festival (CIFF) announce the return of the TV5MONDE Maine Heritage Film Grant for 2022. The TV5MONDE Maine Heritage Film Grant, launched for the first time last year, supports the production of a deserving film shot in...
Why one Mainer is trying to impeach Gov. Mills – even though she can’t

Jessica Rainville can’t impeach Gov. Janet Mills, and she knows it. Yet, out of self-described frustration with Mills “doing whatever she wants” by enforcing mask mandates and asking Mainers to spend more time at home last winter, Rainville started a Change.org petition to impeach the governor anyway. This story was...
MAINE STATE
DHHS awarded $6.1 million grant to support families and children

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has been awarded $6,111,628 to improve the health of Maine mothers and children, according to a news release. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration’ (HRSA) Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV)...
HEALTH

