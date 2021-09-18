No, damming the Golden Gate won't save the Bay Area from rising seas

As climate-enhanced storms continue to pound the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, producing historic and too often deadly flooding, it’s imperative that the Bay Area take note and start planning for the dangers that climate change will bring to California’s coastal communities. The Bay Area likely won’t face epic hurricanes like Ida or Sandy, but we will face storms that push massive amounts of seawater toward land. This will produce dangerous flooding throughout the Bay that only will be exacerbated in the coming years by sea-level rise.