Duncannon Fire Company eases township’s concerns
The Duncannon Fire Company extinguished financial concerns of the Wheatfield Twp. supervisors during a special Sept. 7 meeting. New fire company treasurer Neil Matz assured supervisors that while lax accounting practices occurred in the past, checks and balances have been installed to assure proper accountability. Matz acknowledged it took more than 300 hours to straighten fire company books due to shoddy past practices. Changes should avoid future problems. Checks now require two officer signatures and all reimbursements will require receipts.www.pennlive.com
