Duncannon Fire Company eases township’s concerns

More than 2,600 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals across the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. On Friday, the health department’s online dashboard indicated there are 2,641 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, an increase of 88 over the previous day. There are now 662 coronavirus patients being treated in intensive care units, the department reported. The number of patients in ICU beds has risen by 60 over the past week, which represents a 10% increase.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO