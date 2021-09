HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public Schools held a board meeting Monday night where members decided to change the mask policy once again. Starting Wednesday Hastings schools will only require masks for students, staff, faculty and visitors if 12% of students in one building were absent due to illnesses for three consecutive days. The requirement would last for 14 days and be moved back down to a recommendation if the number of illness-related absences fell below that 12% threshold.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO