Member Info for Unimaginative

I may be naive but it seems the only reason the company offered a 40% discount is they know they have presented very little to entice new investors and an offer nearer the market price, at the time of the RNS, would have been laughed at. If I had a product I believed in and was confident would take the market by storm I would reluctantly give a 5%-10% max discount to raise the necessary funds. If the institutions saw promise they would gladly accept the minor discount. A 40% drop smacks of desperation.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO