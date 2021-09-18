CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

And So It Goes: "One Thing Leads to Another" at the Lockwood Gallery

By Carl Van Brunt
chronogram.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorks by five excellent mid-career artists are now on view at The Lockwood Gallery in “One Thing Leads to Another,” curated by Alan Goolman. All the artists are inventive abstractionists, each with distinctively contemporary command of their craft. Karlos Cárcamo’s glowing, subtly textured monochromatic paintings contrast with Matthew Langley’s modulated, banded circles of hues and shades. Both exemplify color abstraction at its best. Marieken Cochius’s layered gestural ink drawings masterfully capture not only the beauty but the energy of our natural surroundings, while Meg Hitchcock and Greg Slick employ signature languages of idiosyncratic form and color to plumb the depths of the human spirit.

www.chronogram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Variety

Influential Photographer Sebastião Salgado on Capturing the Majestic Rainforest for His New Exhibit ‘Amazonia’

Photographer, cinematographer and photojournalist Sebastião Salgado would like you to know that Paradise exists. He is referring to the Amazon rainforest, and he should know. Born on a Brazilian farm, Salgado has been traveling to the rainforest since the 1980s and journeyed there almost 50 times for his latest project. “Amazônia,” published by Taschen, is the result of Salgado’s six years capturing the Indigenous inhabitants and celebrating the terrain, the mountains and the water in a series of black-and-white gelatin silver prints. An exhibit featuring highlights from the project is making its American debut at Danziger at Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#And So It Goes#Art#Graffiti#Slick#Christian
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Booker Prize 2021 shortlist: No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood review – a work of genius for the internet age

Patricia Lockwood’s memoir Priestdaddy (2017) more than proved that she could tell a good story. The eccentric brilliance of her material undoubtedly spoke for itself – she grew up in a nuclear waste-riddled area of the American Midwest, with a gun-toting, more often than not semi-naked Catholic priest for a father (a man who underwent a religious conversion on a submarine, and was given special dispensation from the Vatican to be ordained, despite being married with children) – but she used her not inconsiderable talents to shape it into a multifaceted tale that glittered from every discernible angle. And it’s not hyperbole to declare that she has now achieved the same feat with her first novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Miami New Times

LA Graffiti Artist Saber Goes From the Street to the Gallery

His artwork was visible to satellites orbiting the earth in 1997 when he created the world's biggest graffiti piece, and now audiences in Miami can feast their eyes on LA street artist Saber's newest works. Heralded by many as a master of graffiti art whose career has taken him from...
MIAMI, FL
Cape Gazette

Anything Goes opens at Milton Arts Guild’s Walnut Street Gallery

Milton Arts Guild’s latest show - Anything Goes - is now hanging in the guild’s Walnut Street Gallery. Twenty-nine works by 16 different artists will hang through Oct. 18. Anything Goes is an artist’s choice show and highlights the wide range of media employed by MAG artists. Additional works are also included in the online show at miltonartsguild.org.
MILTON, DE
Telegraph

Helen Frankenthaler, Dulwich Picture Gallery, review: beautiful, but not so radical

Helen Frankenthaler and her work were constantly damned as “beautiful”. Her female Abstract Expressionist peers did it as well as any man; Grace Hartigan looked at Frankenthaler’s “soak-stain” paintings, made by pouring thinned paint onto unprimed canvas, and sniped that they were “made between cocktails and dinner”. With their ethereal hues and seeping shapes, they seemed too easy, too languid: suspiciously pretty things.
VISUAL ART
So Md News.com

Baltimore Museum of Art announces new fall exhibits

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Museum of Art recently announced a new slate of fall exhibitions opening in October and November 2021. New exhibitions will include: Thaddeus Mosley: Forest, opening Oct. 17, is a focus exhibition of monumental abstract wood sculptures by the Pittsburgh-based artist; On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen, opening Nov. 14, celebrates the late BMA Trustee’s commitment to art and access through the presentation of some of the most significant works she donated to the museum; and How Do We Know the World?, also opening Nov. 14, is a major conceptual reinstallation of the BMA’s contemporary wing that features nearly 100 works in a variety of media presented over the course of two years.
BALTIMORE, MD
cnu.edu

Gallery Honors Leading Voice for the Arts

Anne Noland Edwards Gallery is a centerpiece of the Torggler. The main exhibition gallery at the new Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center will honor longtime arts advocate Anne Noland Edwards. A native of Newport News, Edwards is the daughter of the late Lloyd U. Noland Jr. and his wife...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
GamesRadar+

DC goes for the laughs in One-Star Squadron

It looks like Power Girl's triumphant return as a member of Infinite Incorporated doesn't pay the rent. The Earth-2 sort-of-Supergirl is now a cast member of One-Star Squadron, a comedic new December-debuting six-issue series starring a team DC describes as promising "Superman-Level Service at Bizarro Prices!" Written by Harvey, Ringo,...
TV SERIES
dailyrecordnews.com

Gallery One's Paint Ellensburg expected to be quite a gala

If the pandemic has taught us anything, Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller said, there is no stifling the creative juices or the power of art. The online Paint Ellensburg silent auction ends on Friday and patrons will also have an opportunity to bid at the live auction Saturday on YouTube to help Gallery One to continue its mission and raise funding in support.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Cape Gazette

Own the Night exhibit at Gallery One to run through Nov. 2

Gallery One in Ocean View announced its Own the Night exhibit is open to the public through Tuesday, Nov. 2. The illumination of night sounds like a contradiction, but the phrase is beautifully illustrated this month at Gallery One. From the lights to the sounds to the mysterious feel, nighttime has a special type of magic to it, fitting for a month that ends with Halloween. Gallery One’s night paintings feature the beautiful essence of this time period and depict it in a variety of settings.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Lincoln Calling Night One

Lincoln Calling kicked off its first day of its annual festival Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Performers took the stage for the return of an in-person Lincoln Calling for the first time since 2019.
LINCOLN, NE
Rolling Stone

An Animated Jarvis Cocker Stars in Very Wes Anderson Music Video for ‘The French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson has directed a music video for Jarvis Cocker’s take on “Aline,” off the musician’s new album inspired by upcoming film The French Dispatch. The song is a fresh version of Christophe’s 1966 French tune. The music video features animation from illustrator Javi Aznarez and depicts Cocker’s character, known as Tip Top, traveling through a fictional French city. Cocker’s new album, Chansons d’Ennui Tip Top, serves as a companion piece to The French Dispatch. The album, out October 22nd via ABKCO, is a tribute to French pop music featuring songs made popular by artists like Françoise Hardy, Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot,...
MOVIES
CBS Philly

Penn Museum Set Open ‘The Stories We Wear’ Exhibition This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum is set to unveil a new exhibition this weekend. Eyewitness News stopped at “The Stories We Wear” on Thursday morning, which is an exhibition that includes everything from dresses to battle armor from 2,500 years ago to the present day. “The Stories We Wear opens up another way to make archaeology and anthropology accessible to all through style and fashion,” Christopher Woods, director of the Penn Museum, said. The display also includes a dress worn by Philadelphia’s own royal Princess Grace of Monaco. Former Eagles player Connor Barwin’s jersey is also on display. The exhibition opens Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

CAA Signs Movement Artist Jon ‘Boogz’ Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Jon “Boogz” Smith, a movement artist, choreographer and director whose work often blends modern technology with dance. Boogz has been noted for having a strong social justice thread that extends across his various projects. His past projects include the short film “Color of Reality,” which he wrote, choreographed, and directed in collaboration with Alexa Meade and Lil Buck; and “Together,” a virtual reality experience that infused dance and technology, and was directed by another CAA client, Terrence Malick. That project was featured at the Tribeca Film Festival. In addition, he has worked as a choreographer with major talents,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy