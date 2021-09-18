And So It Goes: "One Thing Leads to Another" at the Lockwood Gallery
Works by five excellent mid-career artists are now on view at The Lockwood Gallery in "One Thing Leads to Another," curated by Alan Goolman. All the artists are inventive abstractionists, each with distinctively contemporary command of their craft. Karlos Cárcamo's glowing, subtly textured monochromatic paintings contrast with Matthew Langley's modulated, banded circles of hues and shades. Both exemplify color abstraction at its best. Marieken Cochius's layered gestural ink drawings masterfully capture not only the beauty but the energy of our natural surroundings, while Meg Hitchcock and Greg Slick employ signature languages of idiosyncratic form and color to plumb the depths of the human spirit.
