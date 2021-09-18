And So It Goes: "One Thing Leads to Another" at the Lockwood Gallery

Patricia Lockwood’s memoir Priestdaddy (2017) more than proved that she could tell a good story. The eccentric brilliance of her material undoubtedly spoke for itself – she grew up in a nuclear waste-riddled area of the American Midwest, with a gun-toting, more often than not semi-naked Catholic priest for a father (a man who underwent a religious conversion on a submarine, and was given special dispensation from the Vatican to be ordained, despite being married with children) – but she used her not inconsiderable talents to shape it into a multifaceted tale that glittered from every discernible angle. And it’s not hyperbole to declare that she has now achieved the same feat with her first novel.

