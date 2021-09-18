The Emmys, Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali,’ A Political ‘Fiasco,’ Lifetime’s ‘Imperfect High’
Look for The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Queen’s Gambit to make strong showings at Sunday’s Emmy Awards on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Ken Burns’ epic four-night Muhammad Ali documentary is a fully rounded biographical portrait of the legendary boxer. From the makers of Slow Burn, Epix docuseries Fiasco adapts a podcast shining new light on the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. Sherri Shepherd stars with Dance Moms regular Nia Sioux in Lifetime’s cautionary drama Imperfect High.www.tvinsider.com
