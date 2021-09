The New England Revolution are slowly making their way back to full fitness with the return of Gustavo Bou to the starting XI. Bou played 82 minutes in the 1-1 draw to Columbus on Saturday night. The striker was able to tally six shots and two key passes but only completed 78 percent of his passes and had four out of those six shots blocked. The striker was also almost gifted a goal in the first half but he was unable to convert all alone in fort of Eloy Room.

