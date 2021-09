It is still only a few months since Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings declared to a select committee that the still prime minister had been responsible for the deaths of “tens of thousands of people who didn’t need to die.” This happened because he had ignored scientific advice and wrongly delayed lockdowns. Just to repeat that central claim again, that’s tens of thousands of people, dying needlessly.So it should be within this context that we approach Wednesday afternoon’s cabinet reshuffle, and Johnson’s own assessment of who in his cabinet has been doing a bad job.Dominic Raab’s been...

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO