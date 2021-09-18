New York Jets Flight Connections 9/18/21
Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Tomorrow the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots in the Jets’ 2021 home opener. MetLife Stadium will be rocking as the fans get back together live and in person. While some may write this game off as a mismatch, perhaps we should keep in mind the 2013 Jets, who stunned the Patriots and racked up 30 points against Belichick’s defense behind the play of rookie quarterback Geno Smith. That 2013 team went 8-8, but anyone who remembers that team knows it was a seriously talent deprived unit that wasn’t nearly as good as the record indicated. That game saw Geno Smith throwing to his three leading receivers: Jeremy Kerley, David Nelson and Jeff Cumberland. Raise your hand if you think that group is better than Zach Wilson throwing to Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder. Anybody? Anybody? You in the back there? No?www.ganggreennation.com
