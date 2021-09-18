CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/18/21

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! Tomorrow the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots in the Jets’ 2021 home opener. MetLife Stadium will be rocking as the fans get back together live and in person. While some may write this game off as a mismatch, perhaps we should keep in mind the 2013 Jets, who stunned the Patriots and racked up 30 points against Belichick’s defense behind the play of rookie quarterback Geno Smith. That 2013 team went 8-8, but anyone who remembers that team knows it was a seriously talent deprived unit that wasn’t nearly as good as the record indicated. That game saw Geno Smith throwing to his three leading receivers: Jeremy Kerley, David Nelson and Jeff Cumberland. Raise your hand if you think that group is better than Zach Wilson throwing to Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder. Anybody? Anybody? You in the back there? No?

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers (9/12/21) A battle between two of the youngest teams in the NFL will be an interesting one as it is also a revenge game for Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold and Panthers’ WR Robby Anderson. You read that right, Darnold and Anderson are former Jets and will look to conquer their demons from New York as they take on the new regime, led by head coach Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson. These teams are very similar as they are both young and have not had much success in the NFL yet, and it will be a fun matchup that the rest of the NFL should keep their eyes on.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Patriots.com

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the Jets. Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims on the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, September 17th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 9/16/21 - Jets week: Good time for Mac to let it fly

Patriots-Jets Wednesday Injury Report. Mike Dussault’s Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets. Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick. Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Jakobi Meyers - Kyle Dugger - Adrian Phillips - Joejuan Williams - Mike Onwenu - Hunter Henry. Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Patriots 25 Jets 6: The Wilson Nightmare

Generally speaking I think one of the biggest problems with NFL analysis is the tendency for people to view the latest chapter as the final chapter. In reality things change from season to season and week to week. I am sure there will be plenty of takes this week about...
NFL
104.5 The Team

New York Jets Fans Ready the Panic Button

Two weeks into Robert Saleh's head coaching career with the New York Jets and fans are already beginning to question, "is this just more of the same?" After watching their discarded high first round draft pick quarterback of only a few years ago in Sam Darnold, knock off Gang Green's new shiny first round draft pick quarterback from this year Zach Wilson, in week one, Jets fans were again sick to their stomachs. Add in a nice week two, 25-6 Bill Belichick beat down starring his rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the helm and Jets fans are thinking very bad thoughts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Sullivan
ganggreennation.com

Breaking Down Zach Wilson’s Four Interceptions

Let’s get this over with so that we can move on. This is a three man pattern. You have Corey Davis (red) working over the middle of the field. You have Elijah Moore (orange) on the outside and a checkdown option out of the backfield (yellow). This is a long...
NFL
Patriots.com

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/19

Just to believe in himself and shake this one off. I promised him that it would not be the hardest game he's every played. He just has to pick himself up and get ready for the next one. On if the Patriots defense threw new wrinkles at Wilson that he...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Week 2 Anti-Game Ball: Zach Wilson

The Jets lost yesterday which means it is time to give out an anti-game ball. I really hate it when I have to give the anti-game ball to the quarterback. I hate it even more when the quarterback is a rookie. I hate it more still when it is the rookie’s second game.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Report: Zach Wilson Suffered Groin Injury Week 1

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a groin injury in the first game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in April, suffered a groin injury during the 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, according to a source. He played through it Sunday during a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots, and the injury could potentially require maintenance throughout the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green Nation#The New England Patriots#Bills#Jets Injury Report#Patriots Wire#Patriots Qb Mac Jones
ganggreennation.com

Braxton Berrios’s Tremendous Team Value

Coming into the season, the expectation was that 2nd round rookie Elijah Moore would be Zach Wilson’s favourite target, along with highly prized free-agent Corey Davis. With the addition of Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder returning and the excitement around the expected development of Denzel Mims, very few paid attention to 4th-year man and former 6th round draft pick Braxton Berrios.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

The Zach Wilson Saga Week 2

Let’s talk about Zach Wilson’s performance against New England. I first want to take a moment to say I am deeply disappointed in Mike LeFleur’s offense the first two games. I realize the offensive line was horrid in game one and was not great in game two. What I want to know is where are all the stretch run plays and the fakes off those that leave backside receivers wide open. Why are you looking for players who have the zone blocking ability if you are not going to run an inordinate amount of stretch run plays? Plus where is the play action off of those that give you schemed players open in the secondary? Also why is a rookie QB’s first pass in the game a pass facing a blitz as he tries to throw the ball down the center of the field? This is the first pass of the day.
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy