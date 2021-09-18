New York Jets Flight Connections 9/18/21

Let’s talk about Zach Wilson’s performance against New England. I first want to take a moment to say I am deeply disappointed in Mike LeFleur’s offense the first two games. I realize the offensive line was horrid in game one and was not great in game two. What I want to know is where are all the stretch run plays and the fakes off those that leave backside receivers wide open. Why are you looking for players who have the zone blocking ability if you are not going to run an inordinate amount of stretch run plays? Plus where is the play action off of those that give you schemed players open in the secondary? Also why is a rookie QB’s first pass in the game a pass facing a blitz as he tries to throw the ball down the center of the field? This is the first pass of the day.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO