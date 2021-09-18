Atlanta Falcons Must Run the Ball to Protect Matt Ryan
On the whole, any NFL team should have balance when it comes to offense. Of course, there are outliers but it does not make it any less true. Looking at the Atlanta Falcons under Matt Ryan, it certainly feels one-sided. From 2008-2020, Ryan started 205 games under center for the Atlanta Falcons. In those years, the Falcons have finished in the top 10 in rushing just twice: 2008 (second) and 2016 (fifth). Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons went to the Super Bowl in the latter year.bloggingdirty.com
