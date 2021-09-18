Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Welcome to Wednesday, Bulldog fans! The University of Georgia is currently fielding a team with so much talent, it can rely on the 2 and 3 deep to defeat bowl-eligible and conference champion opponents. While kneeling in thanks to Kirby Smart’s recruiting prowess, and seeing the acknowledgement that he and his staff actually do develop talent once in Athens, please pause a moment to look a little past where we are. The season is only 2 weeks old, and there are SEC East teams standing in the way of goal #1. So while the excitement and potential for something special is palpable, understand that there is still a long way. I’ll let this cute little foursome express it more eloquently than yours truly...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO