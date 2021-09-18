Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread
Well, we’ve come to another beautiful early fall morning here just outside the Classic City. Tonight your #2 Georgia Bulldogs will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And you know what that means... it’s time to get a few beverages in you and start eating some of that good, good chicken. Fried, smoked, baked, or barbecued, it’s up to you, but please do your part to help control the poultry population. As you get your day started, let’s begin with a little mood music from R.E.M. by way of Jason Isbell:www.dawgsports.com
Comments / 0