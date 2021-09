Off-White™ has debuted its latest campaign for the Fall/Winter 2021 season featuring the Burrow Bag, which released earlier this year. The visuals star supermodel Candice Swanepoel and DJ and producer Honey Dijon modeling the silhouette in its new colorways including sage green and orange. “The Burrow Bag is the latest evolution of the meteor shower, which to me, is a standing representation of the strength of women and their invaluable contributions to our society as a whole,” said Virgil Abloh, Off-White™’s founder and chief creative director. “Naturally two of the strongest women I know, Honey Dijon and Candice, are the perfect icons to bring strength, heroism, and female empowerment to life. Each is a meteor in their own right, blazing their own paths and leaving a distinct mark on the world surrounding them.”

