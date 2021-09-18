District court roundup: Man pleads no contest to charges stemming from fatal 2019 crash

CHEYENNE – A man pleaded no contest Wednesday in Laramie County District Court to killing three people and severely injuring another while driving in the wrong lane on Happy Jack Road.

Jason R. Hanson had been charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular homicide. As of Wednesday, he was still awaiting a sentencing date.

On the evening of April 19, 2019, a vehicle driven by Hanson struck a motorcycle head on, causing a second motorcycle to crash, as he drove westbound in the eastbound lane while negotiating a blind left-hand curve in the roadway and going about 65 miles per hour, according to a state trooper and crash reconstructionist with the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Crash Investigation Team.

The driver and passenger of the first motorcycle were killed in the collision. The driver of the second motorcycle, who was not killed, suffered serious injuries, including three broken vertebrae, a broken left shoulder, broken ribs, approximately 28 fractures to his skull and a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents. He was hospitalized for several months following the crash. His injuries may have been more severe had he not swerved to the left just before impact, the crash reconstructionist wrote.

The passenger in the vehicle driven by Hanson was killed when the collision with the first motorcycle caused the vehicle’s roof to collapse.

A blood test conducted on Hanson after the crash was negative for alcohol, but was positive for THC. A glass pipe and marijuana residue were found in the vehicle driven by Hanson, according to court documents.

During a conversation with the crash reconstructionist, Hanson reportedly said: “I’ve grown up driving race cars my whole life, so taking a corner like that, especially when there’s no one on the highway, I like to hug the corners so I don’t mess up and wreck.”

The reconstructionist wrote that the crash was the result of “multiple law violations on part of Hanson.” He did not find evidence of adverse roadway or weather conditions, nor did he find any mechanical defects or malfunctions in any of the involved vehicles that would have contributed to the crash, despite claims to the contrary from Hanson, according to court documents.

Heard Sept. 9 in district court:

Michael Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery, third offense, as part of a plea agreement.

An additional count of felony domestic battery in that case would be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement. All charges in a separate case – felony domestic battery, felony interference with a peace officer with injury, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor unlawful contact and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer – were dismissed.

The state said it would recommend a sentence of three to five years in prison, which would run consecutively with a sentence in a prior case.

Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set Williams’s sentencing for Dec. 16.

On Oct. 5, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy met with a woman at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center about a reported domestic battery. The woman said Williams pushed her to the ground and punched her in the stomach during an argument, causing bruising on multiple parts of her body, according to court documents.

The woman’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the events and was also injured by Williams during the incident.

Also heard Sept. 9 in district court:

Lloyde Curtis Spaulding was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation by Judge Catherine Rogers, with a suspended sentence of 18 to 36 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in April to felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor theft as part of a plea agreement. Additional misdemeanor charges of possession of heroin, child abandonment, interference with a peace officer and following too close were dismissed at sentencing.

On Oct. 8, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper followed a man, later identified as Spaulding, after observing traffic violations. The trooper determined the car Spaulding drove was an overdue rental car rented to a woman, according to court documents.

While waiting for a records check on Spaulding, a Cheyenne Police K-9 officer arrived and indicated Spaulding’s vehicle contained controlled substances. Officers found about four pounds of marijuana and 2.9 grams of heroin.

When law enforcement attempted to talk to Spaulding about the drugs, he said goodbye to his young daughter, climbed a fence and began running, ultimately hiding in a storage closet of a nearby hotel, according to court documents. He came out moments later and was put in handcuffs without further incident.

Heard Sept. 2 in district court:

Charles Webster Mathisen was sentenced by Judge Rogers to eight to 10 years in prison, with 230 days of credit for time served. He pleaded guilty in June to two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury as part of a plea agreement.

Additional felony counts of unlawful entry into an occupied structure, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual criminal, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, first offense; domestic assault; unlawful touching; and reckless driving were dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.

At about 6 p.m. Jan. 16, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a prior domestic disturbance that occurred Jan. 13. A woman said Mathisen pushed his way into her home without permission, according to court documents. Once inside, Mathisen continued pushing the woman, attempted to choke her and eventually hit her, causing bruising and a bloody nose.

Mathisen then grabbed a pistol and, while pinning the woman against a wall, placed the loaded pistol in her mouth and pulled the trigger. After the gun did not discharge, Mathisen put it to the woman’s head and attempted to fire again, with the pistol again misfiring, according to court documents. Mathisen then attempted to shoot himself in the head three times, but the gun malfunctioned and would not fire. He dropped the pistol and left the home.

On Jan. 16, Mathisen again showed up the woman’s home and assaulted her. He then attempted to chase her car as she drove away.

Mathisen later admitted to a Cheyenne Police detective that he’d hit the woman and attempted to kill himself in front of her, according to court documents.