Heading into the 2021-22 season, all eyes will be on the revamped Los Angeles Lakers as they try to hoist up banner No. 18. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be joined by Russell Westbrook, while the rest of the roster is made up of several veterans who are either looking to add to their ring collection or win their first one. Even though the roster enters the season as the oldest in the league, they are considered to be the favorites to win the Western Conference.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO