The funeral for a western Iowa man who died “on a date which will live in infamy,” will be held tomorrow in Audubon County. Eli Olsen, of Exira, was a 23-year-old Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class and a storekeeper onboard the USS Oklahoma, when it was sunk and rolled over on December 7th, 1941 during the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii. According to the U.S. Navy, 388 of the 429 sailors were recovered from the ship off Ford Island. Of those, 35 were initially identified.

1 DAY AGO