Every team in the NFC North opened its 2021 NFL schedule with a loss. The same could have been true in the AFC East and AFC South had those divisions not had two of their teams playing each other in Week 1. All four AFC South teams will play outside of the division in Week 2 and all are underdogs again in the latest Week 2 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. New England is the biggest favorite in the AFC East according to the latest NFL spreads at -6. The Patriots' opponent, the Jets, were outgained on offense by Carolina in Week 1 to the tune of 129 yards, but only lost 19-14.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO