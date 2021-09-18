2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons hit reset at QB, Packers plug hole on defense
New 2022 NFL Mock Draft entering Week 2 of the season as team needs become clearer, as does the outlook for every team this year. We’re just entering Week 2 of the NFL season but some teams are already starting to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, any franchise that’s worth its salt is doing the same, but some organizations and fanbases already have a larger focus on the future (and potentially on every 2022 NFL mock draft) than others.nflspinzone.com
Comments / 0