2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons hit reset at QB, Packers plug hole on defense

It’s way too early to talk about the draft unless you’re me. I wear my draft hat all year, and this class is pretty exciting. There isn’t much else to talk about after Sunday’s 32-6 beating, either. One of the main reasons I wanted to trade down in the 2021 Draft was to acquire an extra pick in the 2022 Draft. It’s a shame that the Falcons aren’t picking in the top-five in this draft (yet) because this group is deep at many positions of need for Atlanta. It’s too early for all of this, but the Falcons should have the opportunity to grab a star player at a position of need next April.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO