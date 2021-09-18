CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons hit reset at QB, Packers plug hole on defense

By Cody Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew 2022 NFL Mock Draft entering Week 2 of the season as team needs become clearer, as does the outlook for every team this year. We’re just entering Week 2 of the NFL season but some teams are already starting to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, any franchise that’s worth its salt is doing the same, but some organizations and fanbases already have a larger focus on the future (and potentially on every 2022 NFL mock draft) than others.

Yardbarker

Falcons Mock Draft: How To Improve at LB

Could the Atlanta Falcons get more linebacker help in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? A recent 2022 NFL mock draft at CBSSports.com thinks that’s a possibility. Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com put together a mock draft after Week 1 of the NFL Draft, and he had the Falcons taking South Carolina linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior.
NFL
Falcons: A variety of game changers on both sides of the ball should be available in the 2022 NFL Draft

It’s way too early to talk about the draft unless you’re me. I wear my draft hat all year, and this class is pretty exciting. There isn’t much else to talk about after Sunday’s 32-6 beating, either. One of the main reasons I wanted to trade down in the 2021 Draft was to acquire an extra pick in the 2022 Draft. It’s a shame that the Falcons aren’t picking in the top-five in this draft (yet) because this group is deep at many positions of need for Atlanta. It’s too early for all of this, but the Falcons should have the opportunity to grab a star player at a position of need next April.
NFL
Overreaction Tuesday: Falcons will finish with a top-five pick in 2022 NFL draft

The Eagles were widely considered to be one of the worst teams before Week 1. Many even put them in the bottom five of the league because of Jalen Hurts‘s unproven play. Outside of the offensive and defensive lines, the Philadelphia roster is bare. There aren’t many position groups that spark optimism. Yet, they utterly embarrassed the Falcons in Week 1 — dominated from start to finish.
NFL
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Mock Draft Monday 1.0 (3 Rounds)

It’s way too early to be getting into mock drafts, but really, there’s not much else to talk about with this team. I figured I’d start up Mock Draft Monday and have a little fun with it. I’ll be using RiseNDraft.com’s draft simulator, check them out if you want to do your own.
NFL
Falcons 2021 draft class beginning to reveal itself

Terry Fontenot’s first draft class will need to produce a handful of quality starters if the Falcons are to compete for a playoff spot anytime soon. There has long been a lack of consistent trench play in Atlanta because of bad drafting, so Fontenot needs his picks to hit if he expects them to be competitive in the coming years.
NFL
Are the Falcons the best winless team in the NFL?

The Falcons dropped Sunday’s divisional matchup to the Buccaneers, which brings their season record to 0-2 after getting blown out by the Eagles in the season opener. Atlanta is one of seven NFL teams — Vikings, Lions, Giants, Colts, Jaguars, and Jets — that are winless entering Week 3. Arthur Smith’s squad certainly improved in Week 2 from their Week 1 blunder, but are they the best team yet to win a game? Nick Wright of First Things First seems to think so.
NFL
Falcons listed as second-most likely to pick 1st overall in 2021 NFL draft

The Falcons are one of seven winless teams going into Week 3 and will face a New York Giants team that has also yet to secure their first victory this season. After being trounced by the Eagles in Week 1, many fans and media members immediately labeled the Falcons one of the worst teams in the league. Rightfully so, they looked downright pathetic at times in all three phases against Philadelphia.
NFL
Week 3 NFL Best Bets: Why I’m Plugging My Nose With Lions, Falcons

We’re just two weeks into the NFL season, but this is my first piece with TheLines. I’ll be breaking down how I’m betting the card with my Week 3 NFL best bets. My weekly best bets post will also be updated each time I place a pregame against-the-spread bet. You...
NFL
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons pick eventual Matt Ryan replacement, Chargers get big WR for Justin Herbert

This quarterback class hasn't gotten off to a rousing start, but I still think that come draft time, teams will be giddy to pick prospects at the most valuable position on the field. And what does make the 2022 draft class of quarterbacks genuinely fascinating is that there's no clear-cut No. 1. There's going to be serious debate between Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, Carson Strong, and Malik Willis.
NFL
Hurley’s Picks: Tom Brady Winning In L.A., Jaguars Growing More Embarrassing, Cowboys Dodging Football Karma

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If you happened to be scanning through Twitter or watching RedZone on Sunday afternoon, you might have confusedly believed that you had accidentally stumbled into a viewing party for a slasher film. Bodies were dropping left and right — including some main characters. Tua Tagovailoa left on a cart. Baker Mayfield was in the blue tent. Andy Dalton came up lame. Carson Wentz managed to injure both of his ankles. (What?) Tyrod Taylor pulled his hamstring. Outside of the QB position, guys like T.J. Watt, Jarvis Landry and Bradley Chubb all got hurt, too. It was grisly. And it...
NFL
LISTEN: Will Falcons Find Matt Ryan Replacement in NFL Draft?

When the Atlanta Falcons held the fourth pick in a loaded quarterback class last April, there was speculation that the team would find its replacement for quarterback Matt Ryan. The team opted instead for tight end Kyle Pitts, who looks to be on his way to being an excellent player....
NFL
ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 2-Round Week Three Edition

Disappointing starts in the NFL and a weak quarterback class leads to changes in the mock draft. Our draft order has seen some serious changes since our Week One mock draft, thanks to a chaotic second week in the NFL. Teams everywhere have glaring issues being exposed by opponents that they’ll need to fix with help from the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
